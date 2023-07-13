djr-2023-07-13-news-adam-lindsey-twp2

Adam Lindsey stands outside of the Lee County School District administrative offices on July 12, 2023. Lindsey, who's worked as Mooreville High School's principal for the past four years, was recently named the new assistant superintendent of the Lee County School District. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Adam Lindsey, a 22-year educator and principal of Mooreville High School for the past four years, has been named assistant superintendent of the Lee County School District.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you