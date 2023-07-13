Adam Lindsey stands outside of the Lee County School District administrative offices on July 12, 2023. Lindsey, who's worked as Mooreville High School's principal for the past four years, was recently named the new assistant superintendent of the Lee County School District.
TUPELO — Adam Lindsey, a 22-year educator and principal of Mooreville High School for the past four years, has been named assistant superintendent of the Lee County School District.
Lindsey, 42, said that in his new role, he'll help ensure administrators and teachers have the tools to continue making Lee County a successful district.
"My job is to make everyone around me's job easier, to make sure that I'm able to provide them with whatever it is they need to do their job well," Lindsey said.
He is the first to occupy the assistant superintendent position since Coke Magee, current LCSD superintendent, left the role to oversee the district in fall 2019.
Lindsey quoted the old saying, "Many hands make light work," and said he expects the assistant superintendent role to spread out duties between himself and Magee, making operations more efficient.
Coming directly from a building-level principal role, Lindsey will bring firsthand insight into how things have changed for K-12 schools since the COVID-19 pandemic and current challenges faced by school administrators.
"I'm looking forward to it," Lindsey said. "I plan on working hard and being a servant leader."
Kevin Long, who previously served as assistant principal and athletic director of Mooreville High School, will replace Lindsey as principal.
Lindsey began his career in education as a teacher and coach before moving into administration roles.
He's spent 11 years with the Lee County School District, including three years as assistant principal and four years as principal of Mooreville High School.
Lindsey earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.
Magee touted Lindsey's extensive knowledge of educational leadership and a track record of supporting teachers and students.
"He ultimately wants what's best for students," Magee said. "And I feel like having somebody with those characteristics and qualities in this office is going to be an asset for not only the leadership of the district, working through and with our principals, but in serving our communities."
