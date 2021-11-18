TUPELO • The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Deepika Dey received Association for Excellence in Education (AEE) Advocate for Education Awards for their support of public education, the association announced Thursday.
AEE serves as a booster club for the Tupelo Public School District and recognizes organizations and individuals who support public education with two annual awards.
"Our teachers are one of our greatest assets related to economic development and job growth in our area," AEE President Stewart McMillan said. "And we are grateful to showcase the support of the community and businesses as evidenced by their commitment to AEE."
TVA received the J.C. Whitehead Advocate for Education Organizational Award "for its stalwart support of public education," AEE said.
TVA has not only supported AEE, but provided school-specific grant funding directly linked to supporting teachers and students.
The company has also been a STEM partner and Robotics Team sponsor at Lawhon Elementary, Milam Elementary and Tupelo Middle School, and has provided funding at Tupelo High School for the Tupelo Career and Technical Center.
Under the leadership of Amy Tate, Mississippi's government relations manager for TVA who previously served as president of AEE, TVA has supported the Milam Leadership Academy for sixth grade girls to develop their own leadership abilities and soft skills, AEE said in a statement.
The award is named in honor of the late J.C. Whitehead, past president and chief executive officer of BancorpSouth, who believed in the importance of giving back to his community and focusing on education.
Dey received the Jack Reed Sr. Advocate for Education Individual Award for her commitment to AEE and public education.
She served as an AEE board member from 2013 through 2018, during which time she served as the grants co-chair and spend two years as the grants chair, where she facilitated the review, decisions and awards process for grants.
Dey also participated in the Tupelo High School Community Advisory Committee and actively engaged in the school district's process to become a District of Innovation by attending community meetings and writing a formal letter of support.
She set an example of being a lifelong learner by earning her yoga certification and teaching weekly classes about yoga and healthy lifestyle based on her background as a registered dietitian, AEE said in a statement.
The award Dey received is named in honor of the late Jack Reed Sr., a proud graduate of Tupelo Public Schools, beloved business owner, community advocate and innovator. He was elected the first chairman of the State Board of Education and served on the board for 10 years.
Since its inception in 1983, AEE has awarded more than $3 million to Tupelo Public Schools in an effort to support public education. In fall 2021, AEE awarded 31 grants across TPSD totaling more than $75,000.