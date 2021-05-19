TUPELO • After an unprecedented academic year, Northeast Mississippi high schools are preparing for their annual graduation ceremonies.
Last year, schools across the region celebrated the Class of 2020 in differing ways. Tupelo High School, which will host this year's graduation ceremony on Friday, held individual commencement ceremonies for their seniors at five locations across the district with no more than four guests in attendance.
Meanwhile Saltillo, Mooreville and Shannon high schools, both of which will host their class of 2021 commencement celebrations on Saturday, held ceremonies on their respective football fields or in gymnasiums with masked, socially distanced students and parents.
This year, most ceremonies are back to the "old normal" after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted COVID-related capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings on April 30, just in time for graduation season.
It's a relatively normal end to a school year that has been anything but.
"Our class of 2021 has not been afforded a normal senior year," Reeves said when the restrictions were lifted. "I want every one of them to attend their graduation, and I want everyone in their family to be able to join them!"
Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye said the 2020-21 school year has had its challenges — from quarantines and contract tracing in the beginning of the year to facing the difficulties of distance learning. But as the year went on, things began to run more smoothly.
"We were committed to trying to make everything as normal as we could make it and have these kids that are here now, especially our seniors, have as normal a year as possible," Dye said.
Dye said there's a "newfound understanding and appreciation for what normal means and what it means to be able to be together" after schools were shut down for five months towards the beginning of the pandemic.
"When we left in spring break of last year, it made everybody appreciate being together that much more," Dye said. "I think it's made this group of seniors and all of the classes just a little bit closer because they kind of got a sense of what it's like to have it ripped away from you."
Dye added that seeing the year through to graduation is "something we can all be proud of."