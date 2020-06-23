OXFORD - More than a dozen American historians working at the University of Mississippi published a statement on Monday strongly opposing the university's plans to renovate and add headstones to the University Cemetery on campus as part of the recently approved relocation of the Confederate monument.
"Ideally, we believe this monument should be removed from campus entirely, given its explicitly white supremacist origins," the statement reads. "But if it remains on campus, it should not be glorified and the university should make it clear that it rejects the racist and hateful ideology this monument represents."
Cemetery renovations and headstones weren't part of the relocation proposal circulated in Dec. 2019, and the new plan was never shared with the university as a whole. The UM historians wrote that the proposal, which was approved by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees on June 18, falsely asserted that the plan had "received written endorsement from various campus constituencies," when in reality they were not aware of changes to the original plan.
Boyce addressed that point in a letter to UM students, faculty and staff on Monday. While the constituencies listed in the submitted agenda item did approve of relocating the monument, the statement implies that they approved of the plan to add headstones to the cemetery as well.
Boyce said that was not addressed or approved by those groups, and it was clearly an error which he will clarify with the IHL board.
The UM historians who penned the statement said none of them were involved in the plans in any way.
The historians argue that investing resources in creating and preserving Confederate symbols sends the wrong message about the university's priorities as many Confederate monuments and related symbols come down across the South.
They believe that combining headstones and other cemetery renovations with the relocation of the monument will create a new, larger Confederate symbol on campus — one that will enshrine Confederate ideology, make students feel unwelcome and attract neo-Confederate groups to campus.
"Beautifying and aggrandizing the cemetery during the relocation of the Confederate monument reinforces the university’s troubling pattern of making something-for-everyone compromises rather than making an unambiguous move toward justice and inclusivity," the historians wrote. "Moving the monument should be a clear stand against racism, not another embarrassing attempt to placate those who wish to maintain the university’s connection to Confederate symbols."
They also point out several issues that will arise by adding headstones in the cemetery.
The headstones are expensive and would require costly maintenance, and even with private funds for the initial installation of the headstones, the university will incur ongoing expenses for various things, from weather mitigation to grounds keeping to security, the historians wrote.
They suggest that the university instead direct fundraising efforts towards developing additional minority spaces on campus, renovating and finally renaming Vardaman Hall, hiring additional Black and other minority faculty and staff and providing all employees with a living wage.
"Moving forward, campus stakeholders will continue wondering why university leaders accepted, raised, or allocated funds toward the cemetery when those monies could have been used to advance equity on campus and the educational mission of the university at large," the historians wrote.
They believe the headstones will distort the historical record rather than serving an educational purpose, and will misrepresent the site and its history. They wrote that headstone names could never be accurate due to limited knowledge of which soldiers were buried in the cemetery, which remain there and where on the site they were laid to rest. The documents required to do that work "simply do not exist."
"It would be disrespectful to the dead to install inaccurate headstones," the historians wrote. "Placing a headstone with one soldier’s name on it above the remains of an entirely different person (whose identity can never be known) would be a poor tribute to either one of them."
The UM historians argue that cemetery renovations and headstones will ultimately hamper rather than enhance our understanding of the cemetery as it connects to the role that the university played as a hospital during the Civil War.
The Confederate monument, which has stood in the Circle since 1906, is not a Civil War artifact but rather a Jim Crow-era monument to white supremacy erected to promote Lost Cause ideology well after the war had ended.
Dr. Anne Twitty, associate professor of history and one of 14 historians who signed the statement, recently discovered the dedication speech for the university’s Confederate monument, delivered by Charles Scott, a candidate for governor at the time, on May 10, 1906.
Scott's dedication speech praised Confederates for what they did to "preserve Anglo-Saxon civilization" by terrorizing Black Southerners and stripping them of civil and political rights during Reconstruction.
"These renovations do not create a 'site for educational purposes,'" the historians wrote. "On the contrary, connecting this monument to a cemetery enhanced by brand new, historically inaccurate headstones implies that both the monument and the headstones are Civil War artifacts, and thus uses Civil War history to promote white supremacist Lost Cause ideology."
The historians stressed the fact that monuments reflect the values of the people who erect them, and to glorify the cemetery and relocated Confederate monument "in the ahistorical ways the university has proposed is to build a new Confederate monument in 2020, effectively reenacting the injustice that white supremacists committed when they erected it in 1906."
The statement concludes by urging the university to leave the cemetery as it currently is and demands that the university immediately release all records of its deliberations and decision-making regarding the plans for the relocation of the Confederate monument and renovation of the cemetery.
The statement, which was sent to all history majors and minors, graduate students in history and history faculty, was signed by the following professors:
Mikaela M. Adams, Associate Professor of History
Garrett Felber, Assistant Professor of History
Darren E. Grem, Associate Professor of History and Southern Studies
Shennette Garrett-Scott, Associate Professor of History and African American Studies
April Holm, Associate Professor of History and Interim Director, Center for Civil War Research
Rebecca K. Marchiel, Assistant Professor of History
Ted Ownby, Professor of History and Southern Studies
Eva Payne, Assistant Professor of History
Paul J. Polgar, Assistant Professor of History
Jarod Roll, Associate Professor of History
Charles Ross, Professor of History and African-American Studies
Susan Gaunt Stearns, Assistant Professor of History
Anne Twitty, Associate Professor of History
Jessica Wilkerson, Assistant Professor of History and Southern Studies