TUPELO — Amy Johnson, director of the Lee County Career and Technical Education Center (Lee CTE), was named a finalist for the 2023 Mississippi Administrator of the Year by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Thursday.
She was named the Lee County School District Administrator of the Year in January.
Johnson will represent Congressional District 1 in the running against three other administrators from across the state.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program "honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community," MDE said.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year will be announced April 28 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development and other activities for the improvement of education in the state.
Johnson's philosophy as an educator is that education is a continual process that takes places over a lifetime and that learners should always be active participants in the learning process.
She holds a bachelor's degree in education from Mississippi State University, a specialist in leadership from Arkansas State University and is finishing up a doctorate degree at Belhaven University.
Johnson joined the district five years ago and has a total of 25 years of education experience. She took on the role of CTE director four years ago, prior to the new Lee CTE center's opening in November 2021. The school has since enrolled 260 students from Lee County's three high schools and has a goal of more than 300 students next year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.