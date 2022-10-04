TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council approved the appointment of Amy Tate to the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on the recommendation of Mayor Todd Jordan Tuesday night.
She will be sworn in at the Nov. 8 board meeting held at the Church Street Elementary auditorium.
Tate said she's honored and excited to serve Tupelo's children and the greater community as a member of the board.
"We moved here to be part of Tupelo’s schools, but excellence is not necessarily a permanent thing," Tate said. "We have to work every day to keep delivering a top-quality opportunity for every single student. Every student who walks through our doors brings a unique set of opportunities and challenges with them. Helping each one thrive while they’re with us and preparing them to achieve after they graduate, is what sets our district apart. Our students’ future is our community’s future."
Tate, a Natchez native and member of the Tupelo community since 2005, currently serves as the government relations manager for the Tennessee Valley Authority, with a priority on maintaining and building bipartisan working relationships with congressional staff, state legislators, county supervisors and mayors.
She also served on TVA’s media relations staff and worked in the organization’s Washington, D.C., office. Prior to her tenure with TVA, she served under then-Tupelo Mayor Glenn McCullough, Jr. as the first public relations liaison for the city.
"Amy Tate has been extremely involved in the Tupelo Public School District and the Tupelo community for many years," Jordan said.
"She has a great deal of leadership experience," he added. "And I believe that will serve her well on the school board.”
Tate, who replaces Eddie Prather after 12 years serving on the board, was also named by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of its Top 40 Under 40 in 2006, and she was in the Top 10 of the Top 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi in 2017.
A graduate of the Mississippi University for Women, where she earned a degree in Journalism/Public Relations, Tate was named Outstanding Graduate by her alma mater in 2013. She is also a 2012 graduate of Vanderbilt’s Leadership for Accelerated Management Performance through the Owen Graduate School of Management.
"We are very excited to have Mrs. Tate join our board, and we look forward to working with her as TPSD continues to grow and evolve as one of the best districts in the state,” Board of Trustees president Paul Mize, III said. "She has been a long-time leader in the Tupelo community and heavily involved, and I know she will be a fantastic addition to a great team."
She and her husband, Kevin, have two children — Avery, a sophomore at Mississippi State, and Walker, a sophomore at Tupelo High School.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the district is excited to welcome Tate to the Board of Trustees.
"Mrs. Tate has been a strong supporter of TPSD through her work with many initiatives involving the schools, including her work with the Milam Girl’s Leadership Initiative," Picou said. "Mrs. Tate has served on many boards, so I am certain her extensive experience will be a great addition the TPSD Board of Trustees. We are appreciative of Mayor Jordan and the Tupelo City Council for giving such consideration to Mrs. Amy Tate. We look forward to unlimited possibilities with Mrs. Tate on the Board of Trustees.”
