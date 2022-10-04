Amy Tate (copy)

Amy Tate was appointed to the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday night.

TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council approved the appointment of Amy Tate to the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on the recommendation of Mayor Todd Jordan Tuesday night.

