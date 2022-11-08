TUPELO — Amy Tate hopes to continue the Tupelo Public School District's legacy of success and innovation as the newest member of its board of trustees.
She was sworn in during the board's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon, repeating the oath of office presented by TPSD board attorney Otis Tims and swearing to faithfully support the U.S. and Mississippi constitutions as she faithfully discharges the duties of the office.
She joins Joe Babb, Sherry Davis, Paul Mize III and Hope Huey on the five-member board, replacing Eddie Prather.
Tate, 47, said it's an honor to be appointed by Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan to serve on the board.
In light of the district's recent A-rating from the Mississippi Department of Education, Tate said the district will not rest on its laurels.
"We're going to keep building and getting better," Tate said.
"Tupelo has a history of innovation," she added. "And I feel like we can lead the state. We typically don't just blindly follow what's put in front of us."
Tate has identified three priorities she'd like the board to discuss further during her tenure.
First, she wants the district to establish an accountability model that is responsive to the needs of the community.
"We need a transparent accountability model that provides a deeper and more accurate picture of our teachers and our children," Tate said. "And I think we have to give the latitude to provide instruction that is creative. I think that is important."
A TPSD community forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023, at Church Street Auditorium to discuss a community-based accountability model for Tupelo.
Second, Tate is interested in establishing career academies at Tupelo High School. She believes it is equally important to prepare students to enter the workforce as the is to prepare them for college, saying there are lots of pathways for success.
Her third priority is continuing the district's increased commitment to art and the performing arts.
Tate, a Natchez native, has lived in Tupelo since 1997. She has worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) since 1999, first in a communications role and now as government relations manager where her office works with local government to educate them about TVA's initiatives and roles in economic and community development.
Tate double majored in political science and journalism at the Mississippi University for Women. She later earned a certificate in Accelerated Leadership from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
She and her husband, Kevin Tate, have been married 22 years. Their daughter Avery, a 2021 graduate of Tupelo High School, is a sophomore at Mississippi State University. Their son Walker is a sophomore at Tupelo High School.
Tate established and volunteers with the Milam Girls' Leadership group, she has served as president of the Association for Excellence in Education and co-chaired the district's last bond issue and often visits TPSD campuses to present donations and encourage innovation in her role with TVA.
