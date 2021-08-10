TUPELO • A group of anti-mask parents is urging the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees to end its policy requiring all students and staff to wear face masks indoors on school campuses.
On Tuesday, more than two dozen people — mostly unmasked, despite a sign posted on the front door reading “Masks are required indoors at all TPSD schools” and a stack of free disposable masks available in the lobby — were seated in the Church Street Elementary School auditorium for the school board’s regular meeting. Three audience members had their names listed on the board agenda to speak about the masking issue during the public comments section of the meeting.
Melanie Riley, a personal trainer who said she works with Tupelo students and member of the group Parents for Mask Choice, was allowed six minutes for a presentation since she was speaking on behalf of a group.
During that time, she disputed facts presented by Dr. Mindy Prewitt, infectious disease specialist at NMMC, who shared COVID-19 and masking data with the school board during a special called meeting on Aug.2 where the mask mandate was first adopted.
The crowd erupted into a roar of “no’s” when Riley’s allotted time of six minutes ended and school board president Joe Babb cut her off.
“We’re going to have order in here,” Babb said after banging a gavel. He then explained the difference between Prewitt’s presentation last week, which was an item on the agenda requested by the board, versus public comments, which are for a limited amount of time set by the board beforehand.
Riley asked if Jamie Burton, who was allotted three minutes to speak during the public comments period, could yield her time and allow Riley to continue speaking.
Babb asked board attorney Otis Tims if that was possible. Tims said the board would have to suspend the rules, but no board member motioned to approve that suspension, so a couple of people in the crowd exited the auditorium to bring back Burton, who had left after believing she successfully yielded her time.
Burton returned and stood by the lectern while Riley spoke for the entire three minutes. Despite board members failing to suspend the rules, they allowed Riley to speak for the three minutes.
“As a representative of a very large contingent of parents, grandparents, medical providers and business owners, we petition the TPSD school board to reverse their blanket mask mandate and to give parents the right to decide what is the best interest of their children,” Riley said, concluding her speech. “If this motion is not granted in the face of the evidence that mask wearing is detrimental and is no way the scientific means to stop the virus, it is clear that there is an ulterior motive.”
Loud cheers from the audience followed as she walked away from the lectern.
Christine Lucas, another member of the public who spoke during the meeting, questioned whether the mask mandate was instituted by the board “to receive extra funding.”
Schools do not receive any extra funding for requiring face masks.
Lucas encouraged the board to send a permission slip-like survey to parents and have them check boxes for “mask,” “no mask,” or “freedom of individual choice,” rather than requiring them for all students. She received a standing ovation after her speech.
Halfway through, the meeting paused abruptly when Tims had a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center. As of Tuesday evening, there had been no update as to his condition.
After the meeting resumed, Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou told the board that the district’s Safety Action Committee will meet Wednesday to discuss criteria for easing or lifting Tupelo’s face mask protocols in the future as the threat of COVID-19 spread lessens.
The committee will produce a list of recommendations to be presented to the board, he said.
He also provided an update on the first week of school, comparing data from the start of the 2020-21 school year to the 2021-22 school year.
Twelve positive cases were reported on the first day of the 2020-21 school year; 18 cases were reported during the entire first week.
On the first day of the current school year, 40 positive cases were reported. By the end of the first week, a total of 55 cases had been reported across all Tupelo schools.
Picou also cited an increase in Lee County’s test positivity rate, from 13.2% the week ending July 24 to 19.3% the week ending July 31.
Test positivity rate is the percentage of all COVID tests performed that come back positive during a period of time.
“A higher percentage positive rate suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested,” Picou said. “In addition, a higher positivity rate, according to Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, suggests it’s not a good time to relax restrictions aimed at reducing coronavirus transmission.”
Lee County is also currently ranked in the Top 10 on the list of high case counties in Mississippi, Picou said.
And the total cases for children ages 5 to 17 who tested positive for COVID-19 increased from six on June 26 to 39 by July 31.
He said the district’s goal in requiring masks is to keep its students and staff safe and reduce the number of quarantines.
“Our students need to be in school with as few disruptions as possible,” Picou said. “We do not want to close any of our schools because we do not have enough staff. We said from the beginning that what would force us to close schools, more than any other reason, would be just not having enough staff in the school.”
Picou said the district is currently in discussions about bipolar ionization systems or UV lights to maintain disinfected air quality in all classrooms and schools. They’re also looking into utilizing outdoor classroom spaces to get students outside as much as possible, where masks are not required.