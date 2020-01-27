STARKVILLE — High school juniors interested in health care and other science-related careers can apply to participate in an exploratory, four-week summer program at Mississippi State University.
The Rural Medical and Science Scholars Program is now accepting applications for the class of 2020. The program begins May 31 and ends June 26.
Participants are introduced to the social and academic aspects of college life while learning about health and science fields. Class members live on campus and take two health science college courses, earning six hours of college credit. They will tour medical facilities and shadow various medical and health care professionals, including physicians and dentists.
Workshops aimed at strengthening study skills, communication skills and critical thinking skills kick off the program. Participants also will meet with faculty and students at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. They earn Junior Master Wellness Volunteer certification and participate in lab-based learning activities.
Applicants must be academically successful Mississippi residents, have an ACT score of 22 or above and have finished their junior year of high school. Program participants are required to attend the entire program without absences.
The program fee of $2,400 includes tuition, housing, textbooks and the application fee. Food and weekend travel costs are not included. Limited scholarships are available. Applications are due by March 27.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit the Extension website at http://extension.msstate.edu/rms.