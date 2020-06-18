FULTON - Several area students have been selected as members of the Choir and Chamber Choir at Itawamba Community College for 2020-21 based on the first round of auditions.
They include:
Choir: Alaina Weeks of Pontotoc and Eliza Long of Tupelo.
Choir and Chamber Choir: Kanden Utley of Ackerman; Marley Edwards of Amory; Olivia Tutor, Preston Cox, both of Fulton; Hannah Dickerson of Hamilton; Grace Bauer, Kaylee Heitger, both of Mooreville; Marissa Johnson of Pontotoc; Emma Cate Sparks, Kylee Steward, both of Saltillo; and Jet Adams of Tupelo.
The director is Kyle Davis of Fulton.
For more information, email kddavis@iccms.edu, or those who are interested in auditioning should contact choir@iccms.edu or visit the website, www.iccms.edu/choir.