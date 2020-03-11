FULTON - Artistic entries from North Pontotoc, Saltillo and Tupelo high schools will be on display from March 16-19 in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton campus.
Included in the works exhibited as part of the annual ICC High School Art Competition are Maddie Guerin, Kat McCollum, Ethan Robertson, Lindy Holley, Maly Mae Fitts, Hayes Malone, Naomi Stone, Gracie Corley, Cobb Thomas, Jacob Uithoven, Kailey Coker, Elizabeth White, Mariah Grimes, Katelyn Horton, all of North Pontotoc High School; Taylor Sellars, Carter Grubbs, Meghan Hopper, Noah Sartin, Johnny Avila, Ellie Parker, Ella Hunt, Erin Dunn, Caroline Glover, Anna Caroline Crouch, Ryan Taylor, Lily Cate King, Frankie Wilson and Eddy Garcia, Saltillo High School; and Kylie Moore, Maury Johnston, Matthew Patty, Bella Ware, Emily Gamez, Camille Campbell, Max Bundy, Sarah Bradley, Zoe Lovern and Isis Burt, all of Tupelo High School.
Best in Show; first, second and third place and honorable mention awards will be given in the categories of both 2-D and 3-D design during a reception beginning at 5 p.m. March 19 in the gallery.
Gallery hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. ICC is closed this week for spring break.
For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at 662-862-8301 or email eswhittington@iccms.edu.