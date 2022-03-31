TUPELO • Art Dobbs announced Thursday that he’s stepping down from the role of Tupelo High School principal at the end of the 2021-22 school year to move to a district-level position.
He will begin serving as the Tupelo Public School District’s executive director of Educational Enhancement and Workforce Development on July 1.
On the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou, the TPSD Board of Trustees approved the hire on Wednesday during a special called board meeting.
Dobbs, 45, will now serve as a liaison for workforce development between TPSD and Itawamba Community College, coordinating the funding, recruitment and supervision of the highly successful Middle College program, which he helped create in partnership with ICC.
“We wanted someone who understands our schools and community and focus on making sure the district does well while building relationships and supporting administrators, staff and students in all their endeavors,” Picou said. “Mr. Dobbs checks all those categories. He has a big job in front of him, but I’m confident he will embrace this challenge like he has all the others and be successful.”
In addition, he’ll devise alternative and innovative learning pathways for overage students, which are students who have gotten off track and fallen behind other students their age.
He will also supervise the district's transportation and student services departments.
Dobbs, a Tupelo native and 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School, served as principal for five years.
During that time, he oversaw the launch of the Middle College program, a dual credit program that allows THS students to earn an associate's degree from ICC by the time the graduate high school, as part of Tupelo's District of Innovation designation.
THS has completed various construction and improvement projects during Dobbs' tenure, including the new multipurpose gymnasium and a state-of-the-art video board for the football field.
While experiencing tremendous success and witnessing great student growth across the board, Dobbs saw Mississippi's largest high school and its 2,000 students through more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's no playbook for it," Dobbs said.
He credits the high school's teachers, a great administrative team and community support with ensuring students received the best education they could despite tough times navigating unfamiliar territory.
"Everybody pitched in and we knew that it was going to be a difficult track," Dobbs said. "We did the best we could and we had success."
One marker of that success is the high school's graduation rate, which surpassed 90% for the first time in school history with the Class of 2021.
Under the guidance of Dobbs, THS reinstated its JROTC program that's set to launch in August, has been a high-performing B-rated school and received the PREPS ACT Growth Award for 2021.
Dobbs said his philosophy as principal has been to "always put the student first."
"If you base all of your decisions with the student first, you can't make an incorrect decision," Dobbs said. "There's going to be some adjustments that have to be made, but if you truly put that student first ... it's going to keep you on the right path."
Dobbs earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Mississippi State University in 2001, his master’s in educational leadership from Walden University in 2018 and an educational specialist from Delta State University in 2014.
Dobbs began his education career in 2001 as as a physical education and geography teacher at Tupelo Middle School. He spent five years as TMS head football coach and was an assistant baseball coach at THS.
From 2010 to 2014, Dobbs was an assistant principal at THS. He then spent three years as principal at Pierce Street Elementary School before coming back to Tupelo High School as principal.
Dobbs said he's proud to have been a part of team made up of students and teachers at THS.
"I've been a part of it as a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal," Dobbs said. "And as a principal, sometimes you shake your head and pinch yourself and think, 'I'm fortunate and lucky to be part of this team and part of this district.'"