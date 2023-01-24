Ashley Quimby receives a plaque and a bouquet of flowers from Joe Babb, Tupelo Public School District Board Member, after being named Parent of the Year at Tuesdays board meeting. Quimby represented Lawndale Elementary School.
Ashley Quimby receives a plaque and a bouquet of flowers from Joe Babb, Tupelo Public School District Board Member, after being named Parent of the Year at Tuesdays board meeting. Quimby represented Lawndale Elementary School.
Ashley Quimby is congratulated by Paul Mize III, President of the Tupelo Public School District Board, after being named Parent of the Year at Tuesdays board meeting. Quimby represented Lawndale Elementary School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Ashley Quimby reacts as she is named Parent of the Year for the Tupelo Public School District at Tuesdays board meeting. Quimby represented Lawndale Elementary School.
TUPELO — Ashley Quimby stood among a dozen parents recognized by the Tupelo Public School District for their contributions to local schools as she was named TPSD's 2022-23 Parent of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.
Quimby had previously been honored as Lawndale Elementary School's 2022-23 Parent of the Year before receiving the district-level award.
Paul Mize III, TPSD Board of Trustees president, said Quimby's efforts at Lawndale have helped the community develop a greater appreciation for what teachers, staff and administrators do each day for students. She received a commemorative plaque and a bouquet of flowers from the district.
Quimby is now in the running for Parent of the Year in the congressional district. If she wins that, she'll go on to be considered for the State Parent of the Year accolade.
Although relatively new to the Tupelo area, Quimby has served as Lawndale PTO president and as an Association for Excellence in Education (AEE) board member, Mize said.
Quimby, a New Albany native, moved to Tupelo two years ago with her husband, Robert, and two children — James, a third grader at Lawndale Elementary, and Rosalie, a student at the Early Childhood Education Center.
"I really, truly enjoy helping out at the school however I can, and it's an honor to be standing here with all of these parents who give so much of their time to the schools," Quimby told the crowd.
She works part-time as a nurse at the Le Bonheur clinic in Tupelo, allowing her to frequently help out at Lawndale. She previously spent 10 years working at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Talina Knight, Lawndale Elementary School principal, said Quimby is constantly looking for ways to serve in individual classrooms or the school as a whole.
She's been involved with everything from planning projects and securing outside resources for students to helping out with open house, family fun nights and feeding school staff.
"She is one to roll up her sleeves every day and come up there and participate however she can," Knight said. "We appreciate the ongoing partnerships with our parents like Ashley because they make a huge difference in the success of students and the overall climate and culture of our school."
