TUPELO • Mooreville Elementary School parent Ashley Seals has been named Lee County School District’s 2021 Parent of the Year.
Seals, whose involvement with her 7-hear-old daughter, Riley's, class previously earned her the title of Mooreville Elementary School's 2021 Parent of the Year, was given the districtwide title during the district’s monthly board meeting on Monday night.
Prior to the pandemic, Seals was a frequent volunteer at her daughter's school. She could often be found helping out with classroom events. She said she feels it's important for parents to help tireless educators whenever they can.
“I know that these teachers work very hard and lots of times, they try to create more exciting atmospheres by taking money out of their own pocket,” Seals said. “So I like to help when we are able to do that.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, parents haven’t been allowed into school buildings, but Seals has worked to encourage teachers and the school as a whole.
According to Mooreville Elementary School Principal Dr. Meghan Cates, Seals' support played an instrumental role in the 2020-2021 school year. She formulated ideas and secured supplies and materials that enabled the school to celebrate 50s Day, the 100th day of school and Dr. Seuss Week on campus, the principal said.
“She has done things behind the scenes that have been beneficial to all of our children,” Cates said.
The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native moved to the Tupelo area nine years ago with her husband, Roger. She works for Harrisburg Baptist Church as the ministry assistant to children and senior adults, a role that goes hand-in-hand with her passion for helping create environments where kids can learn effectively and reach their full learning capacity.
Seals said although she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she is grateful to be recognized by the school district.
“My goal is to be an encouragement and just help how I can,” Seals said. “I am very humbled and thankful for the award and for their kindness towards me and my family.”
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee presented Seals with a plaque, Monday night, and Cates gave her flowers to commemorate the honor.