Jay Miller lends a shoulder for classmate Z'Khiara Stewart to rest on as they sit with other classmates in the Baldwyn Multipurpose Building before the start of their graduation ceremony on Friday night.
BALDWYN — Family and friends filled Baldwyn High School gymnasium Friday evening to see the Class of 2023 receive their diplomas.
The school's 48 graduates, donning blue caps and gowns, filed into the gym to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" as the ceremony began.
After a prayer by Jy'Quon Wallace, salutatorian Shannon Agnew took the stage to address the crowd.
"As we sit here today on the threshold of the rest of our lives, it is natural to think about the future," Agnew said. "What will it hold for us? What challenges and opportunities will we face? How will we make a difference in this world?"
She told her classmates that the future is in God's hands and that He has a plan for each of them. Agnew said she believes faith can serve as source of strength and inspiration, and that it can help them navigate the challenges of life.
She quoted Psalm 51:10, which reads, "Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me."
"Let us go forth with confidence and optimism, knowing that we have what it takes to make a difference," Agnew said.
Valedictorian Mckinzie Tyes encouraged his classmates to set goals now and to work towards them daily while finding people along the way to encourage them and push them to succeed.
"Just as you have believed in me, I believe in you," Tyes said.
He recalled fond memories of playing kickball, attending pep rallies and sticking together through all the challenges high school brought.
"Class of 2023, we did it," Tyes said. "I'm so proud to say I'm a part of this class and this school in particular."
Following the speeches, honor students and those who received scholarships were recognized for their achievements.
Once each student received his or her diploma, they were declared graduates by BHS principal Rick Weaver and confirmed by Baldwyn superintendent Raymond Craven.
