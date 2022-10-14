Former lawmakers speak at Ole Miss

Former Gov. Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Sen. Trent Lott, second and third from left, challenged listeners to find ways to work together during an Oct. 1 talk at the University of Mississippi. 

Barbour and Lott led the "Moving Mississippi Forward" discussion at the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics. The hourlong public forum, attended by about 100 people, was co-sponsored by the university's Trent Lott Leadership Institute and Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence.

 COURTESY

OXFORD • Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people's input, former Gov. Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Sen. Trent Lott challenged listeners at an Oct. 1 talk at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society's challenges.

