Ben Napier and Ole Miss cutting boards

Scotsman Co. founders, from left, Josh Nowell, Jim Rasberry and Ben Napier take a look at Ole Miss-branded serving boards the company is selling to establish a scholarship endowment for students in the University of Mississippi's Center for Manufacturing Excellence.

 Photo courtesy Scotsman Co.

OXFORD — Keepsake serving boards crafted from the discarded floor of a University of Mississippi gymnasium soon will be used in kitchens across America. And Ole Miss students stand to benefit.

Newsletters