OKOLONA — A legendary Blues musician visited Okolona Elementary School Tuesday afternoon as part of Black History Month.
Blues singer Bobby Rush shared words of wisdom and performed a few songs for students during a "Mississippi Blues Concert" at the school.
The 88-year-old was inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2012, and has a marker on the Mississippi Blues Trail in Jackson. He won Grammy awards for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2017 and 2021.
Rush watched fourth and fifth grade students give tribute performances for musicians including Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Chapel Hart and Ike and Tina Turner. The show also included a tribute performance for Rush himself.
Lealue Triplett, principal of Okolona Elementary, said students have been studying Mississippi Blues, and they got the best of the best as a guest speaker.
Rush took the stage to tell students about his 72 years singing the Blues, during which he's recorded more than 400 songs. During his speech, Rush pulled out a harmonica and launched into a comical impromptu performance of his song "Garbage Man."
He closed the show with a word of advice for students in attendance.
"Study hard," Rush said. "You can make it if you listen and try."
He advised them to listen to their parents and teachers because although it might not always be easy, it'll lead to a good life.
