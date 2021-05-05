When Bobby Martin, longtime president and CEO of the Peoples Bank of Ripley, died on Nov. 4, 2020, he left behind a legacy of support for education in Northeast Mississippi.
An lifelong advocate of education for local children, he especially supported, "programs he felt were beneficial to students to broaden their education and help them to get a career path, to know what they needed to do with their lives," Martin's daughter Mary Childs, who serves as president and CEO of the Peoples Bank of Ripley, said.
Since the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo first began, Martin supported it financially and always encouraged schools in Tippah County to participate.
"Education was, he felt, one of the most important things to improve quality of life for families and for communities," Childs said.
The Peoples Bank will continue to support the career expo well into the future, Childs, who serves as treasurer for the CREATE Foundation, said.
Martin served as chairman of the Peoples Bank, and was chairman emeritus of the CREATE Foundation, at the time of his death.
"He would do anything to help a student trying to better themselves, or help with any program like the career expo that he thought would give kids exposure, give them ideas of what they might want to do in life and be successful," Childs said.
Martin believed that if you can help someone succeed in your community or region, it will benefit everyone.
Northeast Mississippi students interested in a finance career have had the opportunity to explore the pathway during April as part of the ongoing Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo virtual experience.
The expo provides students access to a range of information about the finance pathway via videos, podcasts and other sources. Sponsored by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund and the CREATE Foundation, the interactive career expo launched on Oct. 6, 2020, to help eighth through 12th grade students learn about potential career pathways.
Gary Sparkman, BancorpSouth Community Bank President, told Northeast Mississippi students that to be successful in finance, they'll need to pay close attention to detail and be able to process lots of information, along with having skills in accounting, management and marketing.
He expects the finance industry's growth to outpace that of other industry in the near future.
"Businesses are becoming more and more complex," Sparkman said. "That adds challenge to the job, and I think as those businesses become more complex, the need for financial professionals really grows.
Louis Marascalco, Senior Vice President and Lee County Market President for Renasant Bank in Tupelo, shared with students all of the different job roles that exist within finance: human resources, law, accounting, banking, investing, marketing and information technology, to name a few.
He explained that the salary ranges within the finance industry are diverse, but banks typically pay $5 to $7 per hour above the federal minimum wage for entry-level jobs in our area. A mid-range salary in banking is around $40,000 to $60,000, with the highest paying jobs in the industry reaching well into the seven-figure range.
Along with the Peoples Bank of Ripley, BancorpSouth, and Renasant Bank, other financial institutions in the Northeast Mississippi area that contribute to the success of the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo include: BNA Bank, First Choice Bank and Regions Bank.
The Daily Journal has highlighted in-demand career pathways throughout the virtual Imagine the Possibilities career expo, and will continue to feature additional pathways in the coming weeks.