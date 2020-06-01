OXFORD • Bond was set at $5,000 for Zach Borenstein, the man arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi campus, in Lafayette County court on Monday morning.
He was arrested by University police on Saturday afternoon and charged with “injuring, destroying or defacing certain cemetery property, public buildings, schools, churches or property thereof,” which is a felony, after the words “spiritual genocide” were spray-painted on all sides of the monument, along with red handprints.
Borenstein recently graduated from the university with a master of arts degree and has worked as a teacher at Simmons High School in the Hollandale School District as part of the Mississippi Teacher Corps.
In videos posted to social media by reporter Skye Spiehler, Borenstein explains that he believes Americans not taking responsibility for the past has led to black people being afraid and legitimately unsafe in our country, and likened the Confederacy to Nazi Germany.
Arielle Hudson, a recent UM graduate and the university’s first African American female Rhodes Scholar, set up a GoFundMe to pay Borenstein’s bail.
She had attended Oxford's protest in response to George Floyd's death on Saturday and was headed home when she heard about Borenstein’s arrest.
Hudson is one of six authors who wrote the original Associated Student Body resolution proposing that the monument be relocated, which sparked support for relocation on campus, and she knew that the monument is registered as a national landmark which meant Borenstein could face serious charges.
The campaign has raised $20,152 before donations were halted on Monday afternoon to transfer the funds and bail Borenstein out. The GoFundMe description states that any of the funds not used for Borenstein’s bail will be donated to the Mississippi Bail Fund.
Hudson said she was shocked and grateful to see the support for her fundraiser.
“I did not expect for it to gain that much support but it warms my heart to see so many people being supportive of me being supportive of Zach, which just shows the solidarity that could happen in the country when we are really committed to change and taking action and speaking out against racism and white supremacy,” Hudson said.
The vandalism incident has reignited calls to move the Confederate monument from its prominent position in the Lyceum Circle to the campus cemetery.
UM Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce reaffirmed his commitment to relocating the statue in a message to the university community on Sunday.
“This is a time for change,” Boyce said. “For me, that means moving the monument away from the center of our campus. That monument has divided this campus, and the process of its removal from the Circle is one I am committed to seeing through to completion. There is more to do, but this needs to happen.”
The university had submitted a proposal to the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees detailing plans to move the monument, but board member Tom Duff pulled the item from the agenda at the board's January meeting, saying he’d like to hear a full report from the university regarding its plans for contextualization and replacing markers in the University Cemetery before voting on it.
Hudson attended that Jan. 16 meeting and said she was upset by the decision.
“I just felt that it was honestly a way to try to block this (relocation) from happening, but it’s something that needs to happen not only for the University of Mississippi, but for the state of Mississippi,” Hudson said. “If we’re going to call the University of Mississippi the flagship university of this state, then we have to finally start acting like it.”
A request to UM’s Marketing and Communications department for an update on the university’s contextualization report for IHL was not returned at the time of publication.