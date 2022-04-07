This graphic, provided by the Booneville School District, shows the planned location of a new multipurpose stadium and tennis courts. Voters within the district on Tuesday approved of a $5.5 million bond to build the facility.
BOONEVILLE • Booneville School District voters approved a $5.5 million bond issue for a multipurpose stadium project on Tuesday.
93.2% of voters were in favor of approving the 20-year bond issue, which will not increase tax rates.
Located north of the Booneville High School gym, the project is planned to include a stadium to be used for soccer, track and junior high football, along with several tennis courts.
High school football will still be played at Northeast Mississippi Community College's stadium.
BSD Superintendent Todd English said plans for the new stadium have been in the works for about a year. According to English, the need for additional extracurricular practice space had up occasionally through the years, but became a dire need in the last three to five years.
"Basically, we've added sports, we've added activities, without places to practice," English said.
A lot of practices take place after school, so with roughly 80% of Booneville High School students involved in band, athletics or other extracurricular activities, the district runs out of spaces for them to practice.
For English, the reason for the project is simple: "Kids that are engaged graduate."
"Although these are athletic facilities, they completely support what we're trying to do academically," English said. "So we wanted to build this in order to keep our kids engaged, to give our community more places to play."
The approved bond issue allows for up to $5.5 million in funds, but English said the district hopes to keep the cost under $5 million.
Original plans included a grass field, but English said the district now plans to install artificial turf on the field so that it can be used year-round for any sport.
An added benefit to the community will be having the track around the stadium open to the public, except for when the track team is practicing.
"It's something that our whole town can be proud of," English said. "And our community, they were phenomenal on the vote. They came out and supported the school system like they always have and always will."
English said it feels good to see overwhelming support for the bond issue. He sees the community's confidence and complete buy-in reflected in the results.
"This all goes in together with our motto, 'Together we're better,'" English said. "The bond issue vote shows that together we truly are better."
He hopes construction on the 18-month project can begin this fall.