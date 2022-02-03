BOONEVILLE • A Booneville High School art student will have her art featured on this year's North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice T-shirt.

Liberty Bullock, a 15-year-old ninth grade student, drew the winning art — a blue and black butterfly with colorful pink, blue, purple and red flowers.

Liberty Bullock, a ninth grade student at Booneville High School, designed the art for this year's NMMC Hospice T-shirt.

Each year, NMMC Hospice selects a different school in North Mississippi to host the annual butterfly art competition. This year, they selected Booneville School District.

Amelia Gardner, art teacher at Booneville High School, had each of her Art I students create drawings featuring butterflies.

Gardner's students worked on their art for several days in October 2021; out of all of the K-12 students districtwide who created designs, Bullock's was deemed the best.

Although Bullock hasn't had a longstanding interest in art, she took art classes in seventh and eighth grade and continued with Art I her freshman year.

Liberty Bullock, a ninth grade student at Booneville High School, holds her original artwork featured on this year's NMMC Hospice T-shirt, standing alongside art teacher Amelia Gardner.

While brainstorming ideas for the drawing, Bullock knew she wanted to "make it look colorful for people that need color in their life."

While Bullock's career plans don't involve art, she does intend to enter the medical field. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi and become a pediatrician.

Gardner was notified by email in December that Bullock had won, but the ninth grader didn't see the forwarded email over the holiday break.

When NMMC came to present her award when school resumed in January, she was shocked.

Gardner said Bullock worked really hard on her art and was glad to see that she won.

"I'm just proud of her, proud for her, and I think it's a great opportunity to showcase our students and what they can do and it speaks well of our district," Gardner said.

A mockup of the 2022 NMMC Hospice t-shirt featuring Liberty Bullock's art.

Short sleeve Comfort Colors T-shirts featuring Bullock's art will be sold for $20 each through Friday, Feb. 4. Sizes youth small through adult 3XL are available.

Proceeds benefit the NMMC Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release and the Hospice Patient Assistance Fund. T-shirts can be ordered at www.nmhs.net/hospice.

