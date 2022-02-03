top story Booneville student designs art for NMMC Hospice T-shirt By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 3, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOONEVILLE • A Booneville High School art student will have her art featured on this year's North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice T-shirt.Liberty Bullock, a 15-year-old ninth grade student, drew the winning art — a blue and black butterfly with colorful pink, blue, purple and red flowers. Liberty Bullock, a ninth grade student at Booneville High School, designed the art for this year's NMMC Hospice T-shirt. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Each year, NMMC Hospice selects a different school in North Mississippi to host the annual butterfly art competition. This year, they selected Booneville School District.Amelia Gardner, art teacher at Booneville High School, had each of her Art I students create drawings featuring butterflies.Gardner's students worked on their art for several days in October 2021; out of all of the K-12 students districtwide who created designs, Bullock's was deemed the best.Although Bullock hasn't had a longstanding interest in art, she took art classes in seventh and eighth grade and continued with Art I her freshman year. Liberty Bullock, a ninth grade student at Booneville High School, holds her original artwork featured on this year's NMMC Hospice T-shirt, standing alongside art teacher Amelia Gardner. COURTESY While brainstorming ideas for the drawing, Bullock knew she wanted to "make it look colorful for people that need color in their life." Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists While Bullock's career plans don't involve art, she does intend to enter the medical field. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi and become a pediatrician.Gardner was notified by email in December that Bullock had won, but the ninth grader didn't see the forwarded email over the holiday break.When NMMC came to present her award when school resumed in January, she was shocked.Gardner said Bullock worked really hard on her art and was glad to see that she won."I'm just proud of her, proud for her, and I think it's a great opportunity to showcase our students and what they can do and it speaks well of our district," Gardner said. A mockup of the 2022 NMMC Hospice t-shirt featuring Liberty Bullock's art. Short sleeve Comfort Colors T-shirts featuring Bullock's art will be sold for $20 each through Friday, Feb. 4. Sizes youth small through adult 3XL are available.Proceeds benefit the NMMC Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release and the Hospice Patient Assistance Fund. T-shirts can be ordered at www.nmhs.net/hospice. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booneville High School Booneville School District Liberty Bullock Nmmc Hospice Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Bill Murray music doc 'New Worlds' Sanderson Farms Director Earns National Poultry Award EastGroup Properties Announces New Director Star witness in Trump's first impeachment trial sues the former president's closest allies Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters