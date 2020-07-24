Booneville School District announced Friday night that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, learning will take place online for pre-K through twelfth grade students through at least Labor Day, when school starts back on August 5.
A decision about the type of schedule after Labor Day will be made the week of August 24.
"Accommodations will be made for those students without internet access, but the rigor and expectations will be present for those students as well," BSD Superintendent Dr. Todd English wrote in a letter to parents.
The district has one-to-one devices for students at every grade level, which will make it easier to deliver education online.
English said the decision was made due to guidance from Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Mississippi State Health Officer, and the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in children ages 0-18 recently.
"Dr. Dobbs stated that the virtual option is by far the safest option to educate a student in the beginning of the school year," English wrote. "His prognosis is that the COVID-19 numbers will be worse in September and October if school returns as normal."
English added that several employees have been exposed to the virus and there are more reports of employee exposure each day.
"It is impossible from an employee standpoint to start school as normal on August 5th," English wrote. "There are certain grades that would not be able to go on August 5th and 6th because of the number of employees being in quarantine protocol."
He said the district's goal is for students to have a normal school year as soon as possible, and that goal would not be accomplished if the school had a traditional start.
"Dr. Dobbs said that the more normal of a school year districts planned, the more likelihood of catastrophic consequences," English said. "That is a risk that I am not willing to take."
But English assured parents that this period of online learning will be different from the fourth nine weeks from last year. Breakfasts and lunch will be available, teachers will be at the schools teaching and recording course content, there will be special education support available and libraries will be available to check out books upon appointment.
Extracurricular activities like band and athletics will continue to abide by MHSAA safety protocols and guidance, and the district will continue to monitor the health and safety of its students while competing.
More details on the specifics of each part of the back-to-school plan will be release next week, English said.
"I understand this will not be a popular decision with some," English wrote. "Our district's success lies in passionate parental involvement. This decision was simply the best way to keep our students safe."