OXFORD • University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce clarified plans for relocating the Confederate monument on campus in an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday afternoon.
The State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved a plan submitted by UM last Thursday to relocate the monument from it’s prominent spot in the Circle to the University Cemetery near the Tad Smith Coliseum on campus.
Many members of the UM community expressed outrage after two artist’s renderings of renovations at the cemetery, which were included in the proposal sent to IHL, were shared widely on social media.
The IHL agenda item said that “the proposed plan has received written endorsement from various campus constituencies,” including the Associated Student Body, Graduate Student Council, Faculty Senate, Staff Council, The Ole Miss Alumni Association, The UM Foundation, Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Panhellenic Council.
Those groups did approve of the initial plan to relocate the monument to the cemetery, but “the placement of this statement in the document implies approval of the plan to add headstones to the cemetery, which was not addressed or approved by those groups,” Boyce wrote, adding that it is clearly an error and he will clarify it with the board.
“This is a historic accomplishment for our campus, and I am saddened that my decision to move forward with the artist’s renderings is jeopardizing the excitement we have over the monument being relocated,” Boyce said. “I recognize the frustration with the process, but my intentions were to expedite the process to get the outcome that our campus shared governance leaders and external stakeholders fought so hard to accomplish.”
In the letter, Boyce outlined the process for developing the plans after the IHL Board tabled the university’s request to move the monument in January to receive more information from the university regarding contextualization and replacing markers at the cemetery.
Those steps included providing the board an update on work done based on the recommendations issued by the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on History and Context, communicating with board members to update them and hear their concerns, re-energize the work group for the Cemetery Headstone Project on the markers in the cemetery, working with Facilities Planning to secure a construction company for the project, hiring an artist to develop renderings to show that the cemetery is a suitable location and finally submitting the agenda item to IHL.
“In the effort to expedite the resubmission of our proposal in order to get the monument relocated before the Fall 2020 semester begins, I did not take the time to share with our community our progress in moving the project forward,” Boyce said, adding that the rush brought about concerns that needed to be addressed.
Boyce addressed the following physical aspects of the renderings:
• The original relocation plans placed the monument on the left side of the path. The renderings show it on the right side of the path, which is where it will be located.
• There will be no grouted, brick paver sidewalk. The sidewalk will be stamped-and-stained concrete to the specifications needed for it to be ADA-compliant.
• No work will be done to the cemetery wall.
• There is not a bench in the submitted construction plan, and it will not be included in the project.
• Landscaping is the artist’s interpretation and will be determined by the university’s landscaping department. All existing trees, some of which are not depicted in the rendering, will remain.
• Light fixtures will be included to light the pathway and allow security cameras to operate effectively.
• The state historical marker at the entrance of the cemetery will be moved to accommodate the path.
The depicted addition of headstones to the cemetery is accurately reflected in the artist’s renderings, according to Boyce. After reviewing the CACHC’s recommendation concerning the placement of headstones and having conversations with various individuals, Boyce said it was clear that there were varying viewpoints on how to move forward with the recommendation.
As a result, he re-convened the Work Group for the Cemetery Headstone Project that “evaluated the issue, deliberated on the best course of action, and subsequently recommended placing them in the cemetery.”
The final configuration of the exact placement of the headstones is forthcoming from the Department of Facilities Planning.
Boyce will also reconvene the Work Group for the Troops Memorial which was previously established to develop a plan for the second part of the CACHC’s recommendation – a memorial for the U.S. Black Troops from Lafayette County that fought for the Union Army, to be placed in an appropriate place on campus.
“Just as I was committed to seeing the monument relocated from the center of campus, I am just as committed to ensuring that the U.S. Black Troops from Lafayette County are recognized properly,” Boyce wrote.