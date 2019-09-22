TUPELO • Across the Northeast Mississippi region, two thirds of public school districts received either an A or a B on accountability ratings released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education.
Of 30 school districts within the region, nine school districts received an A rating, 11 an B, seven a C, two a D and one an F.
Those rankings reflect tests taken during the 2018-19 school year. Ratings were released last Tuesday and then formally approved by the State Board of Education Thursday.
The top-ranked A districts were Alcorn, Amory, Booneville, Lafayette, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc City, Tishomingo County and Union County.
The total number of A rated school districts in Northeast Mississippi improved by two compared to last year.
The Alcorn County, Amory and New Albany school districts moved into the A ratings this year, while North Tippah dropped out of the A ratings, earning a B this year.
Alcorn, Amory and New Albany are all receiving A designations for the first time under the current testing regime, putting them among nine districts this year earning their first A rating.
“We are proud of our students, teachers and administrators for their successes and are appreciative to our community for their continued support of our school district,” New Albany School District Superintendent Lance Evans said.
Amory Superintendent Ken Byars emphasized the role of his teachers.
“Our recipe for success hinges around having the best teachers in the state of Mississippi,” said Byars. “We have very consistent teachers that use data analysis to get better every day. They always take everything down to the students’ individual need level, which makes a difference.”
The district has focused its classrooms around small groups individualized to certain student needs.
“Our teachers are going to analyze any deficiencies that may arise and attack the deficiencies,” Byars said. “We don’t spend an extraordinary amount of time talking about things that get mastered quickly. We spend a lot of time on what each individual student needs.”
North Tippah Superintendent Bill Brand remained upbeat about his district’s performance despite a drop from an A to a B.
“We are very pleased with our accountability results as a district,” Brand said. “Our teachers and principals get to know our students as well as use data to help provide the best instruction for them. A good foundation has been established for a bright future.”
The single F in the region went to the Aberdeen School District, a decline from the district’s C rating last year.
“We’re very disappointed in the test scores. We’re going to own them and we’re not going to stick our heads in the sand,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay. “We’ve got a plan and we knew about this coming out of summer and into early fall. We’re working very hard so that this will never happen again. I know it has strengthened my resolve and I think the resolve of everyone in the district.”
The school district has made pushes for more community and parental involvement. The district recently introduced the Livingtree site, a social media platform linking teachers with parents to communicate about student progress.
“Parents want to help, but a lot of times they don’t know the questions to ask. It’s a way of getting feedback,” Clay said of Livingtree. “If anyone wants to volunteer, let us know and we’ll find a spot whether it be reading with elementary students or mentoring high school kids.”
In the central economic and regional hubs, Tupelo maintained a district-wide grade of B, while Lee County improved from a C to a B.
Statewide, 31 districts received an A, 35 a B, 35 a C, 23 a D and 19 an F.
The accountability system places an emphasis on the progress students make in English Language Arts and mathematics from year to year, particularly the lowest performing 25 percent of students.
It also factors in how well students perform on science tests in grades 5 and 8, and the progress that English learners make toward achieving proficiency in the English language.
Accountability grades for high schools and districts include the four-year graduation rate, student performance on Biology, U.S. history and ACT tests, and student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as advanced placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses.
Ray Van Dusen, Tina Campbell and Josh Mitchell contributed reporting to this story.