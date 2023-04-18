Stephanie Hickman

Stephanie Hickman, a University of Mississippi alumna and president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., in Chicago, is slated to deliver the address for the university's 170th Commencement, set for May 13 in the Grove. 

OXFORD – A life's journey is not always a straight line – there can be many twists and turns. Sometimes you end up right back where you started, but in the best possible way.

