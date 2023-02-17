Cadence Bank has continued its support of Itawamba Community College with a $15,000 donation to the school's Career Pathways program.
The program connects low-income individuals and adult education students with workforce training to enable them to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for finding employment in a high-demand career field, according to Josh Gammill, director of continuing education at ICC.
“As the need for skilled workers becomes more abundant in our community, graduates of Itawamba Community College’s workforce training programs will increase the number of available workers within the community, positively impacting economic development efforts in the region,” Gammill said.
Cadence Bank’s donation will be used to pay for the tuition of one of Itawamba Community College’s workforce training pathways, which includes programs such as Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and EMT-Basic.
“ICC staff members communicate with students in this demographic, and while there is interest in the programs, they often do not have the funds necessary to be able to pay for training courses,” Gammill said.
Because the programs are short-term and non-credit, no state or federal financial aid, such as a Pell Grant or student loans, are available to students. Students must pay out of pocket or otherwise not be able to enroll in the workforce training programs.
“The funds from this donation will provide an opportunity for students in the target demographic to receive training that will create a positive impact on building a better future for themselves and their family,” Gammill noted. “The funds play an integral role in eliminating income barriers that many students in our region face. Students now have an opportunity to get the necessary training to land the job they want, in turn creating a positive impact on both the individuals and their community.”
Michael Upton, director of advancement and the ICC Foundation, said Candence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, has been a longtime supporter of the community college's Pathways students.
"We’re grateful for the impact they are making on the lives of our students and the economic future of our region," he said.
“We are proud to support Itawamba Community College’s Career Pathways program and the students it serves," said Kim Precise, Mantachie branch manager at Cadence Bank. “Investing in the education and career growth of these students is critical to removing obstacles and providing them with the skills they need to succeed in life and contribute to a strong economic future in our communities.”