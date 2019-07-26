Robert Foster, Republican
“I want us to be competitive with the states around us. So whatever they are paying, we need to be equal to or better than them. I look at things like a small business owner does in a supply and demand scenario … We’re losing some of our greatest and brightest teachers across state lines. If we continue to do that we’re going to continue to have a teacher shortage in the state … It’s (starting teacher pay) got to be around the $40,000 mark right now.”
Tate Reeves, Republican
“During the last eight years we have seen teacher pay increases. If you were a teacher the year I ran for lieutenant governor next year you will make $8,000 more per year than you did eight years ago … The fact is, we do not pay our teachers enough. And we don’t pay them nearly enough. We need to continue to increase teacher pay … The best way to have a quality teacher in every classroom is to spend more money in the classroom and less money in the district office.”
Bill Waller, Republican
“I think $40,000 is achievable. I think we can do it in the next legislative session. My pledge is we’re going to have a teacher pay raise every year until we get to the Southeastern average … The truth is, we’ve got a crisis. We’ve got over 1,000 teacher vacancies that we couldn’t fill … We’ve got to find incentives for teachers.”
Jim Hood, Democrat
Statement from Hood campaign: “Improving Mississippi schools is a top priority for Jim Hood ... The $1,500 teacher pay increase approved by the Legislature falls way short of what our teachers deserve. Jim Hood supports raising average Mississippi teacher pay over the next several years to the Southeastern regional average so Mississippi schools can retain and recruit the best teachers. Mississippi children deserve no less.”
Velesha P. Williamson, Democrat
“I support fully funding education and when we think about what that means it not only means keeping up the pace of teacher pay, but also the quality of resources that we have for our students, the facilities that we have and certainly the type and quality of the education received … We have got to be committed to a quality education and that commitment comes with funding.”