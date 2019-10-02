TUPELO • Thousands of eighth-graders from around Northeast Mississippi got to explore hundreds of careers without leaving the grounds of the BancorpSouth Arena.
During the fifth annual Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo organized by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, the students could try their hand at delivering a baby in a life-size simulator, test drive a surgical robot, and explore manufacturing via virtual reality.
On Tuesday, more than 2,200 students toured career exhibits. Another 5,000 eighth-graders will continue their exploration on today and Thursday morning. In all, 75 schools in 17 Northeast Mississippi counties will bring students to the expo. Professionals representing more than 130 businesses brought cars, drones, robots of all stripes, front end loaders and simulators to allow the students to explore 18 different career paths.
Curious parents, teachers, other students and workers contemplating new careers will be able to explore the possibilities for themselves from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the BancorpSouth Arena.
“It was so inspiring,” said expo volunteer Janet Suggs. “The more interactive the exhibits were, the more engaged (the students) were.”
The goal of the expo and the Wellspring Fund is to educate, expose and connect students to a wealth of career possibilities and resources.
“There are always resources to help you get to the next step,” said Breanna Butler, who represented the Mississippi Department of Employment Services at the expo.
At the employment services department exhibit, the students had a chance to use the department’s resources to see the jobs that are available right now.
“They could see real life positions, careers and salaries,” said Ashley Wells of the Mississippi Department of Employment Services. “It was interesting to see what eighth-graders want to do with their lives.”
Tupelo landscape architect Bob Mercier said he could see the students learning during the presentations.
“They realized the impact that construction has on the environment, and why it’s important to evaluate a site before construction,” Mercier said.
The exhibitors put a lot of effort into finding ways to let students test drive different careers.
“Every year, we get bigger, better and more creative,” said Registered Nurse Heather Reid from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany who has participated in the expo for all five years.
This year, the hospital drew an eager crowd of students interested in health care careers to watch a full-size, high tech simulator demonstrate a live birth. The students were engaged and interested without the giggling the subject usually provokes, Reid said.
“One student wanted to be an OB-GYN,” and the nurses had him deliver the baby during one of the hourly demonstrations,” Reid said. “He was very serious.”
By the end of this year’s career expo, 32,000 students will have explored the possibilities since 2015.
This year, students in Lee, Union and Pontotoc counties were able to take a U-Science snapshot that helps match their aptitudes and interests with possible career fields. Additionally, teachers worked with the students so they could decide what areas they want to explore.
“The last two to three years, the students have become more prepared in how to maximize the time they have here,” said Kristy Luse, vice president for the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund at CREATE Foundation.