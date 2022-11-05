TUPELO — Saltillo resident Carrie Bruce hopes to see all of Lee County's children and schools reach their full potential if elected to the Lee County School Board.
Bruce, 42, is running for the District 2 school board position on Nov. 8.
"I'm just interested in our schools and I felt like I would be a good candidate, a good person to be able to work with other school board members to help our Lee County schools thrive," Bruce said.
She and her husband, Casey Bruce, are both graduates of Shannon High School. They've lived in Saltillo for nine years. Prior to that, they lived in Shannon.
Both of their children attend Lee County Schools. Their son Brady is a freshman at Saltillo High School and their daughter Leah is an eighth grader at Guntown Middle School.
Bruce is a director of case management at North Mississippi Health Services. She's been a nurse since 2004.
There's no single issue that motivated Bruce to run, but she has identified several priorities.
The first is insuring that students and teachers are provided with the educational materials and curriculum needed to succeed and recover ground lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also wants to keep school security at the forefront of the conversation, insuring policies and procedures are in place to insure the safety and security of students and faculty at each school.
Another point of interest is making sure the district's buildings and facilities are maintained and in good working condition.
"I know there's been some concerns about several area schools across the county and their conditions, and I think that's got to be a priority," Bruce said.
Bruce cited various skills and experiences that have prepared her to serve as a LCSD board member.
Both of her parents were educators. Her father taught and served as a principal before retiring. Her mother taught first grade for more than 30 years in the Lee County School District. Both of her in-laws are retired teachers, as well.
"Education has been a big part of my family," Bruce said. "Education is very important to me personally, and I just think that the teachers I had really prepared me to succeed in life and continue my education."
Being a mother to two students in the district gives Bruce a personal stake in the district's success, but she cares a great deal about the success of the thousands of other students in Lee County schools as well.
She's serves as secretary as a board member of the Saltillo High School tennis team boosters and has served at her children's schools — from chaperoning field trips to working in concession stands at events. Bruce and her husband are members of Tupelo First Baptist Church and have have served in a variety of roles there over the years.
Bruce holds a master's degree in nursing leadership and currently serves in a leadership position, which she believes demonstrates her ability to work with others on the school board to lead the district.
If elected to the Lee County School Board, Bruce said she'll make decisions that are in the best interest of the kids while representing other parents and making sure to take care of the needs of the schools.
"I'm from the south side, now I live in the north side," Bruce said. "And I care about all of our schools and all of those kids. I think that each are important, each are equal. We're just got to take care of all of our schools in the district."
"I just think my heart is in the right place in this matter, in running for school board," she added. "I don't have a certain agenda. I just want to do what's right for our schools."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.