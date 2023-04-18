Ole Miss prof

Jason Ritchie, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Mississippi, leads a freshman chemistry class in Coulter Hall. Ritchie is the 2023 recipient of the university's Elsie M. Hood Outstanding Teacher Award. 

 Srijita Chattopadhyay I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Jason Ritchie has received many awards and honors in his 23 years of teaching at the University of Mississippi. But the 2023 recipient of the Elsie M. Hood Outstanding Teacher Award says the latest ranks as his most rewarding.

Newsletters

Recommended for you