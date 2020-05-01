TUPELO — The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents. Class size is limited to 10, and safety precautions will be followed.
The Early Pregnancy Class, which is recommended during the first five months of pregnancy, will be taught Mondays, May 11 and 18. Classes meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and topics include physical and emotional changes, discomforts of pregnancy, nutrition, fetal growth and development, tests of fetal well-being and concerns about the newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Class meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday for five weeks, May 12-June 9.Topics include labor and delivery, pain relief measures, Cesarean birth, care after delivery and caring for a newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Online/Live Hybrid Class includes only two live classes with three to four weeks between to allow prospective parents time to view the online content. The sessions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 1 and 29. The live sessions include a brief review and the opportunity to ask questions. This class requires computer/internet access.
The free Preparation for Cesarean Birth class is designed to prepare parents for a planned or repeat Cesarean delivery. The class will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
The Breastfeeding Class is designed for women who have chosen to breast-feed as well as for women who have not yet decided upon a feeding method. The class meets from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Parents and caregivers may register for a free Infant/Child CPR Class from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 16. The class is also offered at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call the NMMC Women’s Hospital at (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.