TUPELO — When Saltillo resident Johnny "Chris" Sadler found out a position was opening up on the Lee County School Board, he immediately decided to throw his hat in the ring.
Sadler, 60, is running for the District 2 school board position on Nov. 8.
He is a lifelong Lee County resident who grew up in Guntown and now lives in Saltillo. He is a graduate of Saltillo High School and his wife, Connie Sadler, is a graduate of Shannon High School.
Sadler's oldest child, Shera Edwards, graduated from Tupelo High School in 2003, and his other three children attended Lee County Schools. Christi Sadler graduated from Saltillo High School in 2004, Chad Sadler in 2010 and Jereard Sadler in 2013. Sadler's granddaughter Makayla is in the third grade at Saltillo Elementary and his grandson Micah at Saltillo Head Start.
A registered nurse since 1989, Sadler works for the Tupelo Dialysis Center and has worked in direct patient care since 1982.
Sadler is committed to working with his fellow board members if elected.
"It's not not so much what I can do but what we can do as a whole to make the school system operate smoother and better for every child, every parent, every educator," Sadler said.
Being a product of public education, Sadler said he believes the public school system has a lot to offer. Yet he sees parents increasingly opting to place their children in private schools.
"I think that's a question that needs to be looked at," Sadler said. "What is the motivation for parents moving their children from the public school system to private school systems? And what's causing that?"
Sadler said he'd also like to look into teacher retention within Lee County Schools, citing data from the Mississippi Parents' Campaign stating "more than 50% of Mississippi teachers leave the profession within the first 5 years of teaching."
"What are some of the motivating factors causing this? I would like to investigate that more and see if we can retain teachers because I understand there are a lot of teachers that we need in the system educating our children that are leaving for whatever reason."
Part of that, he said, is finding and solving issues children face to insure they are better served by the district.
As a member of the Lee County School Board, Sadler said he hopes to find solutions.
Sadler cited various skills and experiences that have prepared him to serve on the board.
He is a member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church and has served as a minister in various capacities since 1992, including as a volunteer chaplain at North Mississippi Medical Center since 2008.
He is also a veteran — a retired Army Sergeant — having served from 1981 to 1992 in reserve and guard duties. He was mobilized in Operation Desert Shield in 1990.
Central to Sadler's identity is the fact that he is a lifelong learner. In fact, he's still in school.
Decades after completing Itawamba Community College's nursing program in 1989, Sadler decided to pursue a bachelor degree — something he'd known he'd like to do for a long time.
He's on track to complete his Bachelor of Nursing degree at Belhaven University in June 2023. From there, he'll set his sights on pursuing a graduate degree in nursing or cultural studies.
"I don't think that the learning process ever stops," Sadler said. "If we stop learning, the process continues and we kind of stop where we are."
He is involved in community activism as a member of the NAACP, and is a member of the Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi association and a 32nd degree Mason.
Ultimately, Sadler feels he should be elected to the Lee County School Board "to provide insight and guidance in some of the communities that might not be represented as well as others."
If there's anything more important to Sadler than his love of learning, it's his love for people — something he's heard described as "feeling the heartbeat of the people."
"It's one thing to have an idea of what's going on, but it's something else to ask somebody exactly what's going on, how are you feeling or how can I better serve you?" Sadler said.
