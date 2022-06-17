TUPELO • Ongoing construction and improvement projects at Church Street Elementary and the surrounding property will bring new life to the former school-turned district office while honoring the building's history.
In May, the school district cut down trees and removed flowerbeds in front of the school to make room for 18 additional parking spaces along the front of the building, leaving the once lush exterior of the historic school looking desolate.
But TPSD Director of Operations Charles Laney said the barren scenery is only temporary.
According to Laney, the plan is to plant native trees and flowers in front of the building. This new plant life will be labeled, he said, to create a "native plant trail," offering local students an outdoor learning experience.
Church Street Elementary is no stranger to change. The current art deco-style building, constructed in 1937, is Church Street Elementary' s second iteration. The original opened in 1923 and was destroyed by the 1936 Tupelo tornado.
The building, which served as one of Tupelo Public School District's elementary schools until 2012, now houses TPSD's human resources, finance and marketing departments.
Construction projects at Church Street, including a new parking lot built in 2020, have been completed in phases to avoid interrupting the day-to-day work of the district's employees.
Gregg Ellis, TPSD's communications director, said any time construction takes place at Church Street, people call or stop by to see what's going on at the beloved school. Others stop at random.
"I get people who stop by and want to see it who haven't been here in years," Ellis said. "I had a gentleman from Michigan, two years ago, stop by. He was with his grandson, they were going to the coast. This is where he went to school and he wanted to show his kids, so I gave them a tour."
Another upcoming project will offer people a way to leave their mark on a school that made its mark on them as students. The district will repave a traditional walkway from Church Street down to Robins Field, where Tupelo seniors used to walk down for graduation, with engraved bricks that community members can purchase.
School district officials also plan to build a pavilion facing towards Robins Field, near where Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the city during his visit in 1934.
Inside the school, the district plans to create a small museum of TPSD's history. It will include writings, photos and videos, along with interactive stations for children who visit on field trips.
"I've gotten in contact with some older principals at different schools, or kids of principals who have passed away, and they have all this memorabilia that they've given me," Ellis said.
The district's goal is not only to be good stewards of the building spaces they have, but to be part of revitalizing the area around Church Street Elementary, Laney said.