High school seniors in Northeast Mississippi are worried, but not just about COVID-19.
When seniors left school the Friday before spring break, they had no idea they'd be missing out on memories with friends, completing classes via distance learning or having college plans disrupted.
School is currently set to resume on Monday, April 20, but many seniors feel they may never walk the halls of their high school again.
“We didn’t know that March 6 was going to be our last day at school,” Murphy Smith, a Lafayette High School senior, said.
She fears graduation may be canceled or pushed back for months, devaluing the high school experience and education she and her peers have received.
Although Smith, who is currently enrolled in six advanced placement classes, can’t physically be present in a classroom, she continues to learn at home via Google Classroom and Zoom meetings for at least eight hours per day.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she went to classes, got her work done and didn’t have to think about school until the next day when she went back.
“Now it’s like school is everything, and so I think with this I’ve had to become more dedicated to my education than I’ve ever had to be,” Smith said. “I feel like with having the transition to online, you have to hold yourself accountable a lot more than I had to before.”
Seaonna Spratt, a Tupelo High School senior, worries about getting into the college of her choice after upcoming ACT test dates were canceled. She had hoped to retake the ACT in April to improve her score.
“I feel like I could’ve done better, and I feel like when I submit my ACT score that I now have to submit, that’s not my best,” Spratt said.
Spratt said she focused solely on academics during the first three years of high school and was hoping to have fun during her senior year, as she was only enrolled in two classes.
“I’m missing a big part of my high school experience that I left behind when I was a freshman through junior,” Spratt said. “I just feel like high school is something I won’t remember.”
Ripley High School senior Victoria Fox said she and her friends were planning their senior skip day a few days into spring break when the decision was made to extend spring break by a week, and then Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order on March 19 to close schools through at least mid-April.
“Right now I really just want to walk the stage and share those final moments as a class with my classmates,” Fox said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking because we’re all going to be in different parts of the state and different parts of the country in the next few months. We really just wanted to spend it together.”
As Fox submits financial aid and scholarship applications for college, she said the "stuff that I've been sending in to get approved is not coming back."
"I’m just trying to fill out housing forms and trying to get my financial aid and everything in, but nobody’s really looking at that right now, so it’s putting me behind with my scholarships," Fox said.
“Me and my other classmates, we’re not getting a rejection letter, but it’s not an acceptance letter either,” she added.
Even with a plethora of legitimate concerns, some students feel guilty for complaining about missing out on their senior years. Smith said it now feels like people consider the Class of 2020’s senior year trivial.
“A lot of us are hesitant to complain about it because people are dying and sick, but at the same time, we should be allowed to feel upset, too,” Smith said. “This is something we’ve waited for our entire lives. It’s been a big deal.”
For Noah Watts, a senior at East Union Attendance Center in Blue Springs, his biggest concern is missing out on graduation in May. As valedictorian of his class, he is supposed to deliver a speech at his graduation ceremony.
“I know there are bigger things out there in the world, but that’s a terrible feeling knowing that you’ve worked 12 years of your life to have something possibly taken from you,” Watts said. “It’s probably one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had to deal with.”
In early March, Watts never realized the last of his senior year could disappear so quickly.
“It’s always like ‘Oh, you know, I have another nine weeks when I come back from spring break,’ but now it kind of makes me feel like I shouldn’t have taken that for granted,” Watts said. “I should have paid attention to the fact that I could not come back to school at all.”
One thing is for sure — if the Class of 2020 is able to return to high school even for a few weeks, they will cherish every moment.
“We wanted the snow days, we wanted the delays because of bad weather and we wanted to not have to go to school, and then all of the sudden it’s taken away for good, maybe, and everybody changes their opinion,” Smith said. “I feel like if we do go back, you would see a completely different shift in the way we behave and the way we appreciate our teachers and the classroom learning.”