TUPELO • After serving as associate director of bands for four years, Cliff Moore will take up the baton as director of Tupelo’s bands this summer.

The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees approved Moore’s hire as Tupelo High School’s band director last week. His first official day as head of the department is July 1.

Moore was a member of the high school band from 1993 to 1997. His return to his old band department, he said, felt less like a homecoming, and more like falling back into step.

“In a lot of ways, I feel like I never left,” he said.

In his new role, Moore will oversee and set the course for the district’s entire sixth through 12 grade band program.

Moore said he’d hoped for years to have the opportunity to serve as director of bands. He’s relieved that the wait is over but also feels intensely aware of the legacy of the Tupelo band directors who came before him – particularly Floyd Stevens and Vance Wigginton, two of his personal heroes.

“The knowledge that I’m going to have their chair, that I’ve got their legacy to live up to, is something that inspires me, and it motivates me,” Moore said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to be the next in line here at Tupelo and to carry on that work.”

During his 18-year teaching career, Moore spent eight years as a band director at Nettleton, served for a year at Okolona High School and spent five years at North Pontotoc High School before coming to Tupelo.

“What better place to be than home with a chance to invest and give a lot back to the place that gave me so much,” Moore said.

Moore had an interest in music at an early age, even before he joined the band in seventh grade.

Although his dad “can’t play the radio,” his mother’s side of the family is extremely musical.

“They’re all singers or musicians on some level,” Moore said. “So I grew up being exposed to music, grew up with instruments in the house. When seventh grade rolled around, it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

He started out playing the trombone but took it upon himself to learn other instruments as well. By the end of high school, he had picked a variety of brass instruments along with the saxophone. He learned how to play the rest of the band instruments in college.

Moore decided in high school he wanted to be a band director because it looked fun and knew that on some level, he had a gift for music.

“It’s always great when you can do something that you love as a career,” he said.

Although the profession has remained enjoyable, Moore realized it wasn’t fun for the reasons he once thought it would be. Teaching a child how to play music, he said, is only one part of music education.

Dreaming big for the band here. Our goal is to raise the performance level of the band to such a high level that we really get a lot of regional and national spotlight.

Instead, Moore sees music education as an opportunity for band directors to prepare students for life after school, using music as a pathway to deliver that instruction.

“They are going to need to know how to be on time, and they are going to need to know how to work together with people towards a team goal,” Moore said. “They are going to need to know how to put in the hard work on the front end, even though they might not see the results and the satisfaction from that until way down the road.”

The two most rewarding parts of being a band director are the camaraderie between band director colleagues and running into former students who are successful in their lives and careers who let Moore know the impact he had.

Under his leadership, Moore plans for the band’s impact to be even farther reaching than ever before.

“I’m dreaming big for the band here,” he said. “Our goal is to raise the performance level of the band to such a high level that we really get a lot of regional and national spotlight. To do that, we have to be the best of the best of the best – on an individual level and on a team level.”