In this file photo from May 2020, Seth Tennison, a sophomore at Northeast Mississippi Community College, sits near fellow student Channing Barkley, also a sophomore, outside the Haney Student Union Building as they register for fall semester classes in Booneville.
BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College was one of three colleges to see a modest increase in enrollment amid a statewide decline in people signing up for community college, according to an annual report released by the Mississippi Community College Board.
Overall, community college enrollment in Mississippi declined by 5%, a loss of 3,429 students from fall 2020 to fall 2021.
Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC), however, increased its enrollment by 41 students, up from 3,243 in 2020 to 3,284 in 2021. That's an increase of about 1.3%.
"After the effect COVID-19 had on all higher education enrollment last year, we are glad to experience an increase of enrollment for 2021," NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said. "We are glad so many students are recognizing the great opportunities available at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Also, that during this pandemic they can feel safe and reach any and all goals they have set for themselves."
NEMCC credits its Technology Initiative, which put an iPad in the hands of every student, with helping the college weather the pandemic.
That initiative helped NEMCC to seamlessly move classes online in March 2020, transitioning 100% of its classes online in less than a week.
NEMCC has also made the college affordable to students and save them money overall by using Open Educational Resources to lessen the cost of textbooks.
The other two colleges with higher enrollment for fall 2021 were East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College, which increased enrollment by 1.5% and 5.8% respectively.
Twelve of the state's 15 community colleges saw a decrease in enrollment, including Itawamba Community College and Northwest Mississippi Community College in Northeast Mississippi.
Itawamba's enrollment dropped 7.8%, a difference of 394 students, while Northwest's enrollment dropped 6.3%, a difference of 441 students.