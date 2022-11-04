TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District will hold a Community Forum Series to discuss a balanced school calendar and community-based accountability model over the next three months.
The first forum, to be hosted by TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou on Monday, Nov. 7, will discuss a balanced school calendar, often referred to as a modified calendar or year-round calendar.
It will be followed by another forum on the same topic Dec. 12 and a discussion about creating community-based accountability model on Jan. 23, 2023. All meetings will be held at the Church Street School Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
"My goal here is to have a series of community meetings to discuss relevant topics," Picou said. "And the first topic I think we should discuss is the idea of a balanced calendar."
A balanced calendar has four 45-day quarters with 15-day breaks in between, along with a 30-day break in summer rather than the traditional 60-day summer break to make the school calendar more even.
Corinth School District was the first in the state to move from a traditional calendar to a modified calendar in 2016. The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District made the swap at the beginning of the current school year.
Picou said there seems to be a push by the state Legislature towards districts adopting a balanced calendar, and community interest has increased in recent months.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is pushing for legislation that will incentivize districts to move to a balanced calendar. While full details of the plan have not been released, Hosemann said he envisions state grants that will cover at least some costs associated with making the change. Hosemann has not advocated forcing districts to make the change.
Picou said he began receiving lots of questions, especially from Tupelo teachers, after Starkville changed their calendar. He told the TPSD Board of Trustees it seemed to be time for a community conversation to gauge interest.
"It's a big shift in a lot of ways," Picou said. "And as with any change, there are unintended consequences that we need to really think through deeply before we make any decisions."
At the first forum, Picou will present research and explain to people what a balanced calendar is, listen to thoughts and questions from the community, follow up with a survey, and hold a second forum on the issue in December.
The second topic to be discussed in the forum series is the consideration of a community-based accountability model.
Picou believes Mississippi's current accountability model — state-mandated tests called the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program — is broken and said leaders he talks with in education and politics agree the accountability has reached the end of its lifespan.
"But the question is, 'What's next?'" Picou said. "No one has come up with what's next."
That's what he hopes to figure out via community forums on the topic, the first of which will take place on Jan. 23.
"We'll identify the hopes and dreams the community has for its school system," Picou said.
He defines hopes as things the community expects the school district to do. For example, they hope TPSD is teaching reading and math. Dreams are aspirational, he said, and the current model does not measure aspirations.
"All the current model measures is how well kids do on one test on one day at the end of the school year," Picou said. "But there are millions of things that occur every single day in every school that are worth measuring."
Identifying the metrics and how to measure them will be a lot of work, Picou said, but it could make for an accountability model that is more comprehensive, transparent and that produces better academic achievement than the current one. Test scores will remain important, but more factors must be taken into consideration.
"My goal in this is through a comprehensive conversation with the community over the course of months to design Tupelo community's accountability model," Picou said.
"I think the community will really enjoy and appreciate being part of a productive conversation about school improvement and what that could look like for them as a community," he added.
Although only three dates have been announced thus far, Picou expects the forum series to continue on a monthly basis into the future.
