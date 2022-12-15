djr-2020-07-28-news-corinth-elementary-arp3 (copy)

In this file photo from July 2020, a Corinth Elementary School student gets off the bus as he arrives for his first day back to school. On Thursday, the Corinth School District announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Department of Education to use the more rigorous Cambridge model tests for the district's annual assessments. The tests will replace the standard Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests most students across the state are required to take.

CORINTH — Corinth School District has received approval to use the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education assessments in place of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests this school year.

