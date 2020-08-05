Corinth School District announced on Wednesday that a student at Corinth Middle School and an employee at Corinth Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 27 students quarantined as a result of having been in close contact with the positive case at Corinth Middle School, according to CSD Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress.
And at the elementary school, the employee who tested positive is being quarantined.
The new cases are in addition to five positive cases among students at Corinth High School. Only five of the students have been present in the classroom since school started.
There are currently 89 students and two teachers quarantined as a result of having been in close contact with the five positive cases at Corinth High School.
Corinth School District was the first in Mississippi, and one of the first in the entire country, to resume in-person instruction five days per week for the 2020-21 school year when students returned on July 27.
CSD operates on a modified school calendar which begins during the last week of July and incorporates a three-week break at the end of September. It includes the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks along with a two-week break in mid-March.