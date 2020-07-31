Corinth School District reported on Friday afternoon that a student has tested positive for COVID-19, just five days after the return to class.
"We have had an individual test positive at Corinth High School," the district wrote in a note to parents. "Contact tracing at the school has been completed and anyone who was in close contact (someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more) with this person has been notified."
Anyone who was notified will have to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact.
Students will not be allowed to attend school or any school activities while in quarantine, but should complete work virtually to be counted present each day.
Corinth School District was the first in Mississippi, and one of the first in the entire country, to resume in-person instruction five days per week for the 2020-21 school year when students returned on Monday.
CSD operates on a modified school calendar which begins during the last week of July and incorporates a three-week break at the end of September. It includes the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks along with a two-week break in mid-March.