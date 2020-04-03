FULTON - The COVID-19 virus continues to impact Itawamba Community College’s normal operations and schedule of activities.
Among the latest are the 2020 commencement ceremony and summer classes.
As advised by the Center for Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Health and after much deliberation, ICC is postponing the May commencement ceremony and is exploring options “to celebrate the accomplishments of our outstanding graduates,” according to ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
In addition, ICC is continuing its summer schedule, but will transition all courses to an online format until it is safe to conduct face-to-face classes. Registration is currently underway for intersession classes, which begin May 11, and for traditional first summer/full-term, eLearning full-term and first and second four-week classes. Traditional first and full-term classes begin May 26, and eLearning, June 1.
“The decisions that are being made are tough and may not be ideal,” Allen said, “but we continue to make the safety of our students, employees and our communities a priority.”