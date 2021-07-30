Tupelo Schools logo

The Tupelo High School band's Friday rehearsal as part of its annual summer band camp was canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among members.

A statement posted on the band's website and sent to band members informed students of the active COVID cases and told them Friday's rehearsal, which was set for 5 to 8 p.m., would be canceled.

"School nurses and administrators have determined that there is an active COVID outbreak within the band membership," the statement reads.

Band members will receive a call from the school district and/or school nurses soon with specific instructions as to whether or not students will be required to quarantine, according to the statement.

Students who are not required to quarantine, will be required to attend all band rehearsals.

A rehearsal is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. following a performance on Monday evening, which is currently set to continue.

According to the statement, a band rehearsal plan for next week will be posted on or before Monday, where the status of that evening's performance will be announced as well.

TPSD Director of Marketing & Communications Gregg Ellis said the exact number of students who tested positive and the number that will be quarantined are not yet known.

He said the district will have to find out which students are vaccinated and which aren't before quarantines are determined.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus