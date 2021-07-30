COVID-19 outbreak in Tupelo High School band cancels Friday rehearsal By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tupelo High School band's Friday rehearsal as part of its annual summer band camp was canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among members.A statement posted on the band's website and sent to band members informed students of the active COVID cases and told them Friday's rehearsal, which was set for 5 to 8 p.m., would be canceled."School nurses and administrators have determined that there is an active COVID outbreak within the band membership," the statement reads.Band members will receive a call from the school district and/or school nurses soon with specific instructions as to whether or not students will be required to quarantine, according to the statement.Students who are not required to quarantine, will be required to attend all band rehearsals.A rehearsal is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. following a performance on Monday evening, which is currently set to continue.According to the statement, a band rehearsal plan for next week will be posted on or before Monday, where the status of that evening's performance will be announced as well.TPSD Director of Marketing & Communications Gregg Ellis said the exact number of students who tested positive and the number that will be quarantined are not yet known.He said the district will have to find out which students are vaccinated and which aren't before quarantines are determined.This article will be updated when more information is available. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tupelo High School Band Covid Outbreak High School Band Camp Covid Quarantine Tupelo Public School District Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Health official describes racist attack after council meeting on masks Game On: Cats and spaghetti! See what Biden said about the infrastructure vote COVID Revolt: Republicans walk out as Biden talks masking Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists