The 2020 Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo has been postponed to October 2021, the CREATE Foundation announced on Monday.
"When we began planning for this year’s Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, we couldn’t have predicted the current circumstances our world is experiencing," CREATE said in a statement. "Our continued goal is to create career awareness which exposes, prepares, and connects our students in the Toyota Wellspring and CREATE counties to career opportunities for their futures."
The 2020 career expo was originally set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo.
CREATE's reasons for postponing the in-person expo include: safety concerns regarding COVID-19 and large gatherings, school calendars and schedules potentially being impacted by new health and safety protocols and participating businesses and industries being impacted by current economic demands, making funding limited for participation in the event.
In light of the event being canceled, the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo team will focus on creating resource opportunities for the upcoming school year to support their goal of "exposing, preparing and connecting our students to careers."
Some current ideas include curating a library of videos featuring virtual tours, interviews with employees, etc., utilizing videoconferencing and interactive platforms and curating new and efficient methods for student connection.
CREATE will also use this time to streamline the career expo's transition from serving eighth- to 10th-grade students, a change that was announced earlier this year.