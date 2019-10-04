OXFORD • Glenn Boyce, the former commissioner of higher education and president of Holmes Community College, will be the next Chancellor of the University of Mississippi according to multiple sources familiar with the hiring process.
The announcement comes after the state Institutions of Higher Learning laid out a perspective timeline that did not have the search process completed until later in the month.
According to a tentative timeline members of the Chancellor’s Search Advisory Committee were given at the committee’s first meeting in June, the first round of interviews were set to be conducted on Oct. 2 and 3, the second round of interviews were set to be conducted on Oct. 16 and the preferred candidate was set to visit the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the University of Mississippi at the end of the month.
The IHL Board of Trustees convened a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the chancellor's search process, where officials said they ultimately chose Boyce as the preferred candidate. IHL officials are set to hold a formal press conference at noon on Friday at The Inn at Ole Miss, where they will make the formal announcement.
Multiple calls to IHL and university officials about Boyce’s appointment have gone unreturned. IHL members signed a $100,000 contract with consulting firm Buffkin Baker hiring the firm to field a diverse field of candidates for the job, according to the document obtained by the Daily Journal through a public records request.
After reports surfaced about Boyce’s appointment members of the chancellor’s search committee voiced frustration with the way IHL officials handled the process citing the process lacked transparency.
Barron Mayfield, the Associated Student Body president, sent a statement to the Daily Journal saying he hopes Boyce will be the leader the campus has been searching, but said he is frustrated with how officials handled the process.
“I am very disappointed with the lack of transparency, the lack of communication, and, most importantly, the lack of student input in the process,” Mayfield said.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil is a renowned poet and served on the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Nezhukumatathil tweeted the she felt like the process had been “pointless” after being a member of the committee.
“Hi, someone please tell me I didn’t waste hours away from my family for a job that was … utterly pointless?” she tweeted. “Excuse me while I go scream into a pillow now.”
A student organization on campus is planning to protest the appointment of Boyce during the press conference today.
Cam Calisch, one of the organizers for the protest, told the Daily Journal groups are planning to meet at the Grove at 11 to assemble signs.
“We’re planning on framing it in an abolish IHL narrative,” Calisch said. “We want university autonomy.”
Boyce obtained undergraduate and doctorate degrees from the University of Mississippi and a masters degree from Mississippi College. His doctorate is in education leadership.