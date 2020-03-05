FULTON - April 1 is the deadline for submission of online applications for scholarships offered by the Itawamba Community College Foundation, Inc.
A list of scholarships with complete descriptions and an online application are available on ICC’s website, www.iccms.edu, then click the Financial Aid tab and Scholarships at ICC under the Financial Aid links.
Foundation scholarships are established and privately funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries and organizations.
For more information on the application process or scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton at maupton@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8035 or foundation@iccms.edu.