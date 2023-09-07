OXFORD — The Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom (DOI Center) at the University of Mississippi seeks to foster productive dialogue and answer fundamental questions about freedom in the 21st century.
Steven Skultety, a professor of philosophy and chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, became director of the DOI Center in summer 2021.
"The basic mission of the center is to ensure that students, faculty and Mississippi citizens have an opportunity to study American freedom in an academic way," Skultety said.
In one respect, the study of freedom is a relatively new field for schools across the United States. In another, it's a pursuit as old as society itself.
"People have been thinking about freedom, liberty, independence and liberation for thousands of years," Skultety said.
Leaders across disciplines like political science, economics, law and history, have been thinking about freedom for centuries, and the DOI Center seeks to bring them all together to explore the central topic of freedom in a more sustained and focused way, Skultety said.
The primary focus on the DOI Center, which was founded in 2007, is freedom — particularly American freedom.
Other centers with similar concepts exist at universities across the U.S. but tend to focus on more narrow topics or specific policy issues.
"The Declaration Center is not so much going to be focused on policy debates and things of that nature, but really focusing more on these bigger, more fundamental questions about basic principles," Skultety said. "I want this center to be marked by featuring lots of different kinds of debates and dialogues about first principles."
An upcoming event, the largest hosted by the DOI Center to date, will feature Skultety in conversation with Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Originally scheduled to visit the university in 2022, prior to announcing his candidacy, the rescheduled event with Scott is set for 7 p.m. at the Gertrude C. Ford Center on Sept. 29.
Topics discussed that evening will not resemble the Republican primary debates. Instead, they will broach broader topics the center was founded on.
"My goal is to give him an opportunity to step out of campaign mode and have a conversation that isn't so much about this policy or that policy or this thing that's in the news cycle, but to step back and talk about these bigger themes that transcend what's going on right now," Skultety said.
He'll ask questions like: What does it mean to be an American now? What is the role of religion in public life in America? What will American life be like in 50 years? What is the meaning of freedom in contemporary life given changes in technology?
Within the study of freedom, there are three traditional branches or concepts:
First is the idea of psychological self-control freedom, what it means to be a free person.
"The idea there is how can you, as a human being, not be beholden to your appetites and not be beholden to your desires?" Skultety said. "How can you be a person who has self-control where you're calling the shots over yourself?"
That idea runs through the history of Western thought, right up to contemporary times, Skultety said, and there are lots of thoughts on how to achieve it. Some say you have to connect with something greater than yourself, others believe it has to do with reflecting on your own life in a certain way.
The second concept is the idea that freedom is non-interference with actions.
"That's the idea that, when you try to accomplish something, when you take some action, do you meet hurdles?" Skultety said. "Do you meet impediments?"
That aspect of freedom is of particular interest to people working in political and economic thought, he said.
"People are interested in investigating 'How many hurdles does someone have to meet before they just give up? How are hurdles related to economic opportunity and economic growth?'" Skultety said. "And also, just your understanding of living in a society where you're not constantly running into rules, regulations and impediments."
Third is the idea of freedom as nondomination.
"The idea is that, if you never know what the rules of the game are, if you're living a life where suddenly you could be arbitrarily messed with in ways you didn't expect — even if you're going through life and you're not meeting any impediments — just the fact that at any moment someone or something could mess with you, that makes a person so that they're not free," Skultety said. "They're being subject to arbitrary power. So, there's this idea that freedom means living in a community where you're not subject to that kind of domination."
In that concept, there are rules that everyone can agree upon so that even if there's a law that's going to impede someone in some way, they at least know what the law is, how it was passed and it isn't coming at them out of nowhere, he said.
Among other basic principles of freedom, the DOI Center seeks to explore those three core ideas and how they're connected.
Besides hosting university events, and eventually a conference, an academic minor in Freedom Studies has been developed and will enroll students in spring 2024. The interdisciplinary minor will include courses from various disciplines including economics, political science, philosophy, public policy leadership and history, along with Freedom Studies topics classes offered by the DOI Center.
Skultety hopes the public will view the center as a resource they can get involved with.
"This isn't just going to be something that's siloed in the university," Skultety said. "I'm really trying to build this in a way that there's lots of community-facing events."
The center hosts a reading group with a Zoom option that is open to the public, and it will soon begin hosting a civics discussion group on the second Tuesday of each month at the Depot in Oxford.
Those interested in connecting with the Declaration of Independence Center or finding out more information about upcoming events can visit its website at independence.olemiss.edu or email freedom@olemiss.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.