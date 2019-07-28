EDITOR’S NOTE: Amid statewide elections this year that will impact the direction of Mississippi for years to come, the Daily Journal completes a series exploring some of the most serious issues facing the state’s future. Today’s story focuses on teacher pay, and follows explorations of brain drain, mental health accessibility and the Medicaid program.
TUPELO • Teachers often say they don’t choose their profession for the money – it’s a noble disclaimer, considering Mississippi is trailing in last place within the Southeast and the U.S. as a whole when it comes to educator pay.
Nearly 41,000 state teachers and teacher assistants are receiving a $1,500 state-funded pay raise this year, which will bring the average teacher salary above the 2018-19 current pay scale of $44,926.
But the average salary in the Southeast charts at nearly $51,000, while Mississippi has maintained the lowest average consecutively for the past decade – as low as $41,215 in 2009.
For comparison, the state’s current $44,926 average salary is still lower than any other Southeastern state’s average was in 2009.
Many educators aren’t happy with the status quo.
Enter Courtney Vines, a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Mantachie Elementary School.
Vines has taught in Mississippi for more than 20 years, choosing to stay in-state instead of traveling across state lines for a higher salary. She has her master’s degree and has recently renewed her National Board Certification, but said that she often feels on her own when it comes to teaching in Mississippi.
“It’s not surprising. It makes me feel not valued,” Vines said of Mississippi coming in last for average educator salaries. “They don’t take our jobs very seriously. I have a lot of friends that go to other states because it’s more money. The sad thing is, we’re so used to not getting a pay raise, that I don’t even keep up with it anymore.”
While she said she has taught in fantastic districts over the years, she feels Mississippi doesn’t have the resources that other states in the region do.
“We’ve always been at the bottom as long as I’ve been teaching,” she said. “You definitely don’t get into it for the money. People always tell you, ‘It must be nice to be off.’ Most people don’t understand that we’re never off – between meetings and workshops and professional development or fixing up your classroom.”
While discussing classroom needs, Vines said she’s easily spent more than $15,000 of her own money for classroom needs in the past two decades – a common occurrence for most educators.
“It’s little, piddling things all year long that stack up,” she said. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized that I can make do with a little. That’s a big part of being a teacher, making do with little resources. You have to become savvy.”
Districts within the state dispense state-funded Education Enhancement Fund procurement cards for educators, but Vines said the allocated funds disappear quickly.
“It’s like a credit card from MDE to be used on your classroom,” she said. “It goes really fast, especially with new teachers. They don’t have this stuff kept from year to year. So pencils and construction paper and poster board eats it up quick.”
Nearly $400 was loaded onto cards for the 2018-19 school year, but the amount varies each school year based on the number of educators per district.
According to Money.com, one in 10 teachers nationally spends $1,000 or more of their own money for classroom supplies each year.
“No matter what you do, as a teacher in Mississippi, you’re going to have to spend money out of your own pocket,” Vines said.
Juxtaposed with Vines is her husband, John, a history teacher at Corinth High School beginning his fourth year as an educator and working to get his administrative degree.
“It’s a bit disappointing to see that number,” John Vines said of the $6,000 discrepancy between state and Southeast averages. “It’s telling of the true importance placed on education in the state.
“Most of the teachers that I know work second and third jobs. Others have to go back to school to earn a graduate degree to make ends meet.”
Like many in their profession across the state, the Vineses also work outside the classroom. Courtney works as a travel agent in her spare time and has for the past four years, while John preaches for a local Alcorn County congregation.
Because Mississippi doesn’t just lag the region, but the county.
According to the annual statistical report of the National Education Association’s rankings, the U.S. average public school teacher salary for 2017–18 was $60,477. State average teacher salaries ranged from New York’s highest ($84,227) to Mississippi’s lowest.
“We have to take bold steps to reach the Southeastern average, and a $1,500 pay raise every four years isn’t going to get us there,” said Mississippi Association of Educators vice president Darein Spann in an interview with the Daily Journal. “Where we lose ground to our neighboring states is within the pay scale, and that’s why we propose recalibrating it altogether.”
“Instead of the static step increases certified teachers receive year to year, we’d like to see those annual step increases become percentage-based. This phased-in approach would allow us to steadily make up ground instead of relying upon piecemeal, election-year-timed pay raises.”
The $1,500 pay hike stumbled on its way to becoming reality after 10,000 educators were initially left out of the increase following Gov. Phil Bryant’s signing of Senate Bill 2270 in April.
More than 31,000 teaching positions were originally eligible for the raise, but the Mississippi Department of Education announced this week that, in actuality, a total of 40,991 teachers and teacher assistants should have been included.
The discrepancy resulted in an additional $18.5 million needed to supplement the raises, the total cost jumping to $76.9 million.
Per MDE, the expanded list of teaching positions eligible for the pay raise went beyond classroom teachers, counselors, teacher assistants and librarians to include specialized positions such as dyslexia therapists, intervention specialists, audiologists and psychologists, among others.
“This is the most comprehensive pay raise the Legislature has approved and is intended to provide Mississippi educators with a well-deserved raise,” said Mississippi superintendent of education Carey Wright.
The MDE said it will continue to work with legislative leaders to secure a deficit appropriation in January to fully fund the pay raise.
“Good teachers can change the trajectory of a student’s life forever,” the governor tweeted following the bill’s signing on April 16. “No one has done more than the teachers for education in Mississippi.”
Bryant’s replies to the tweets were met with some educators calling the bill an “election year stunt.”
Teachers in Mississippi are compensated according to a state salary schedule, tiering education and experience from a base level of $35,890 up to $68,870 for the highest level of certification with more than 35 years experience.
“Mississippi’s current teacher pay does not encourage the best and brightest students to enter the teaching profession; nor does it encourage teacher preparation students who are trained in our universities to stay and teach in Mississippi classrooms,” Mississippi Professional Educators’ executive director Kelly Riley told the Daily Journal.
“Mississippi’s leadership must demonstrate a continuous commitment to providing competitive compensation for our educators. Teacher pay must be a priority for state leaders every year, not only in election years. In order to recruit and retain effective teachers, Mississippi’s average teacher salary must be competitive with at least that of the Southeastern average.”
MAE’s Darein Spann echoed Riley’s call for change.
“A significant teacher pay raise is about allowing our state’s hardworking and committed educators the opportunity to focus on their students, and not on the several jobs they’re juggling just so they can make ends meet,” Spann told the Daily Journal. “It’s about ensuring our teacher assistants are paid a salary reflective of their value, and not a salary that’s barely above the poverty line.
“It’s also a critical element in combating the certified teacher shortage crisis and ensuring our students have highly-qualified educators in their classrooms. We simply cannot recruit and retain educators when they’re able to drive just across the state line and make five to six thousand more dollars a year.”
Tupelo Public School District superintendent Rob Picou said that while the district is grateful for the raise and is confident all legislators support public education, the state still remains last nationally in average salaries.
“It is our hope that our Legislature will continue to work hard to generate funding to adequately pay our teachers what they deserve and to at least match what our neighboring states offer,” Picou said. “I’d rank our TPSD teachers with the best any state has to offer. They are dedicated to their profession and the growth of their students and work rigorously to meet the standards set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education. Our children deserve the best education there is to offer, and better pay ensures one way to attract and retain top teachers.”