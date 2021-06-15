TUPELO • Despite a price increase of 25 cents, school lunches for Tupelo Public School District students will likely remain free for the 2021-22 school year thanks to a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The TPSD Board of Trustees approved an increase from $2.75 to $3.00 for the upcoming school year. It was the first increase since 2016 – largely a result of rising costs of food and supplies used in preparation and serving meals.
So while TPSD’s school lunch price will increase by a quarter for families paying regular price for lunch, that increase shouldn’t affect parents and students until the 2022-23 school year.
Pending state and district-level approval, schools across the U.S. will be allowed to serve meals through the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO), according to a release from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The SSO program, which is typically only available during summer months, allows schools to serve free meals to all children.
“Schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve, which will support them in serving the most nutritious meals possible,” the USDA said in a statement.
Lynne Rogers, TPSD’s Director of Nutrition Services, said the program “is something that I think all of the districts in Mississippi will probably choose to do.”
For parents, knowing their child will start the school year off with free meals will give them peace of mind and help with budgeting, Rogers said.
“It’ll be one less thing that they have to plan for to provide for their child,” she said, adding that hopefully parents will be able to put that money toward something else their child needs.
“We just want to encourage as many children, and as many parents, to try to get their children ready to come back to school in August and get ready for good, hot, healthy meals at school,” Rogers said.
The Mississippi Department of Education is set to hold a virtual meeting this week to provide school districts with more information on the SSO program where processes for enrolling will be explained further, according to Rogers.
The SSO is similar to the Summer Food Service Program extension during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed lunches during the 2020-21 school year to be served to all students for free.
Valerie Weivoda, Lee County Schools Director of Child Nutrition, said her district plans to participate in the Seamless Summer Option, as well.
Regardless of whether school lunches are free for all students, each TPSD family must still complete a meal application. If, after the application is processed, it is determined that a student is eligible for free or reduced meal status, the family will become eligible to receive any additional benefits from the federal government.
For example, Rogers said, additional pandemic EBT funds are one great benefit to families who receive meal application approval as funds are made available from the USDA.
Meal applications are available for Tupelo students online as part of the registration process parents complete each year after July 1.