Claire Ficek, winner of the 19th annual Gillespie Business Plan Competition, receives congratulation from fellow competitors. Ficek, a University of Mississippi sophomore from Maple Plain, Minnesota, is the founder and CEO of Altar’d Socials, a social media platform developed to improve business’ social media initiatives. 

OXFORD – A social media marketing business that uses a five-task plan to effectively manage digital marketing took first place in the 2023 Gillespie Business Plan Competition at the University of Mississippi.

